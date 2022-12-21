Virtana Honored with Four Comparably Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

Company and Executive Leadership Recognized for Commitment to Servant Leadership, Core Culture Behaviors, Diversity, and Inclusive Environment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana , a leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, announced today that workplace insights company Comparably has named Virtana the recipient of four awards for Q4 2022. Awards include Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity for small and mid-sized companies. This is Virtana's second consecutive year winning awards in these categories and comes just after recognition for its HR leadership and CEO, Kash Shaikh's strong direction and ability to build an inclusive and diverse workplace .

Reviews from almost all Virtana employees via Comparably give Kash an A+ rating as CEO, placing him in the top five percent of CEOs among similarly sized companies in the U.S.

"We encourage, and carefully listen to the feedback from our employees, the good, bad, and ugly," said Kimberly Perryman, VP of People at Virtana. "To be honored by Comparably for our culture, diversity, inclusion, and executive leadership is a testament to the core culture behaviors we believe in and lead by. Our entire company embraces and promotes our core culture behaviors, which is the main reason we've been recognized with these awards."

These four awards highlight Virtana's commitment to its employees and culture through the company's core culture behaviors — including people-first servant leadership, customer obsession and innovation, diversity and inclusion, measure what matters, and help each other. Virtana's employee reviews on Comparably and Glassdoor praise the infusion of core behaviors throughout the workplace and in each interaction.

This is Virtana's third set of awards from Comparably this year. After being recognized for its executive leadership and for building a strong culture for women and diversity, Virtana was given Comparably awards for its culture and workplace. With the employee feedback collected internally by Virtana and from Comparably, the company remains committed to improving the workplace for all employees and continues to prioritize a remote-first workforce.

Virtana believes that investing in culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) can create a sustained competitive advantage — through the company's dedicated efforts, Virtana's gender diversity has nearly doubled in the past two years with 26% of the employee base and close to 50% of senior leadership being female.

In response to the Comparably question: "What is most positive about the culture and environment at your company?," Virtana employees responded: "Ability to take risks, make mistakes but learn fast"; "A culture that is inclusive, supports diversity"; "Very clear company objectives and key results"; "Collaboration and helping each other"; "Customer obsession and innovation to solve customer problems."

Comparably Best Places to Work winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including Environment, Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and more. Winning an annual Comparably Award is based entirely on employee feedback. Comparably's 6th Annual Best Places to Work series represents the overall top-rated companies of 2022 according to those who know best — employees. The national awards program recognizes companies of all sizes for their strong leadership in fostering an inclusive environment for every employee.

Comparably also awarded Virtana Best Company Happiness, Best Company Compensation, and Best Company Perks & Benefits in Q3 2022 and named Kash Shaikh Best CEO for Women and Diversity in Q2 2022.

