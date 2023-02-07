Virtana Named to CRN® Cloud 100 for Third Consecutive Year

Leader in Hybrid Cloud Management and Monitoring Receives Recognition for Product, Leadership, and Company Achievements

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Virtana to its annual Cloud 100 list for the third consecutive year. Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, has been honored as one of the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 in the Cloud Monitoring and Management category.

CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners and demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and service needs.

"We've achieved so much as a company this year, from strategic hires to product enhancements and capabilities with AWS, Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform, and more," said Steve Hershkowitz, CRO of Virtana. "It's an honor to be recognized by CRN as one of the Coolest Cloud Companies for the third consecutive year, and it's a testament to the exceptional work our team has done and continues to do to ensure we deliver the best cloud management and monitoring solutions to our customers."

Virtana Platform is a unified Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform that delivers insights and recommendations across all aspects of multi-cloud infrastructure, allowing enterprises to make data-driven investments and accelerate planning, all tied to business outcomes. Virtana Platform also helps customers overcome rising cloud storage costs by optimizing storage performance and cost, so organizations are better positioned to deal with external challenges. With 65% of enterprise organizations forced to optimize and extend the life of their existing resources due to supply chain issues, these companies are experiencing a direct impact on storage costs, as 69% cited that storage takes up more than one-quarter of their total cloud costs. It is imperative that organizations prioritize cloud optimization and efficiency to reduce costs and minimize the effects of external factors.

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

