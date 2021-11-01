Virtana Taps Kamelia Gouchev to Spearhead Customer Success

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana is pleased to announce that Kamelia Gouchev joins the company as the Senior Vice President of Customer Success — to accelerate digital transformation and unlock the value of cloud for enterprises of all sizes. Kamelia has over two decades of technology experience in Software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Success, Product Support, Professional Services, Account Management, and Renewal Sales.

Kamelia will leverage her customer success knowledge to lead the strategy and execution of post-sales customer-facing functions, including delivery of Virtana's global customer success, professional services, and technical support offerings.

"We are thrilled to have a seasoned SaaS Customer Success leader join our Executive Leadership Team. I believe Customer Success is a mindset across the core of the company. I also see Customer Success as a growth engine for the company, shifting the focus beyond preventing customer churn to include Net Revenue Retention (NRR). Kamelia's plan to focus on developing programs to accelerate adoption, improve retention rates, and drive revenue growth comes at the ideal time for the company," shares Kash Shaikh, CEO and President of Virtana.

Kash continues, "Kamelia is a great choice to lead Customer Success as evidenced by her passion for finding solutions to complex challenges that align with customers' business objectives. Under her leadership, Virtana will further our mission of making a difference and building lasting relationships with all of our customers."

In her most recent role at New Relic, Kamelia was Director of Customer Success for their consumption- based SaaS Platform, leading post-sales strategy and execution for key accounts. Prior to New Relic, she spent 13 years at Oracle in various technical and leadership positions, from Software and SaaS to Customer Success and Support. Kamelia has a BA from the American University in Bulgaria, majoring in Journalism & Mass Communications as well as Anthropology. She also earned a Master of Science in Information Technologies degree from Bentley University.

"I am eager to bring my 20+ years of customer-focused IT experience to Virtana and leverage my knowledge of the customer journey to deliver best-in-class customer experience, build strong partnerships, and accelerate time-to-value for our customers," comments Kamelia Gouchev.

Kamelia adds, "With Virtana's hyper-focus on the customer, I am confident that we can help our global customers to reduce wasted spend, efficiently manage successful Cloud migrations and Cloud cost optimizations, and drive digital transformation."

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

