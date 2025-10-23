Virto Commerce and OMNIA Partners Power Cooperative Purchasing for 14,000+ Public Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virto Commerce, a global leader in B2B ecommerce solutions, is proud to share the results of its collaboration with OMNIA Partners, the largest group purchasing organization (GPO) in North America for the public and private sectors. Together, the two organizations launched OPUS , a transformative digital procurement platform now serving over 14,000 public agencies—and making cooperative purchasing accessible and efficient for small and mid-sized government buyers.

BRINGING SPEED AND EFFICIENCY TO GOVERNMENT BUYING

The public sector, especially smaller state and local agencies, has long struggled with fragmented procurement, limited staff, and complex compliance requirements. Traditional systems often demanded jumping between multiple supplier sites, resulting in time-consuming workflows and low engagement.

To address this, OMNIA Partners selected Virto Commerce to develop a modern, unified procurement experience. The result was OPUS—a composable, secure, scalable, and cloud-based ecommerce platform purpose-built to serve government buyers at every level, with a proprietary functionality called QuickConnect. This feature helps connect buyers with the right supplier contact instantly.

The numbers speak volumes:

7.5+ million SKUs from 630 trusted OPUS suppliers available for online purchase under an OMNIA Partners cooperative contract.

1,000+ monthly QuickConnects initiated between agencies and suppliers.

10 minutes to procure items, down from an average of 3 hours spread across multiple days.

"The user interface stood out immediately," said Denise Woodside, EVP of Digital Strategy and Operations at OMNIA Partners. "It was elegant, intuitive, and far superior to other options."

BUILT BY PROCUREMENT EXPERTS, READY TO SCALE

OPUS was designed with input from procurement professionals to make sure it aligns with real-world cooperative purchasing workflows and delivers an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Virto's headless and composable Commerce Innovation Platform allowed OMNIA Partners to integrate critical functionality like:

QuickConnect : Instantly connects buyers with the right supplier contact trained in public sector procurement, eliminating hours of research and ensuring compliance.

: Instantly connects buyers with the right supplier contact trained in public sector procurement, eliminating hours of research and ensuring compliance. Multi-vendor catalog: Centralized access to real-time inventory and pricing across millions of products.

Centralized access to real-time inventory and pricing across millions of products. Flexible workflows : Support for agency-specific approvals and supplier-managed credit lines.

: Support for agency-specific approvals and supplier-managed credit lines. Built-in analytics: Enabling data-driven optimizations and procurement transparency.

"Together with OMNIA Partners, we didn't just build a multi-vendor marketplace—we delivered a scalable model for transforming government procurement," commented Alexander Siniouguine, Founder & CEO at Virto Commerce.

2026: EXPANDING INTO THE PRIVATE SECTOR

Following its success in the public domain, OMNIA Partners is now expanding OPUS to help for-profit companies streamline their procurement efforts. With pilot programs already underway, the platform will soon serve OMNIA Partners' 15,000+ private-sector members across 35 industries—including more than 30% of the Fortune 1000.

"We've been able to overcome industry challenges that have stalled other platforms. It's been a true collaboration of expertise and flexibility," adds Woodside.

About Virto Commerce

Virto Commerce, founded in 2011, is a global leader in B2B ecommerce and marketplace solutions, with offices in Los Angeles, Limassol, and Vilnius. Virto Commerce specializes in innovative, highly customizable headless commerce platforms.

Our mission is to empower businesses with cutting-edge ecommerce solutions through relentless innovation. At the heart of our offerings is the Commerce Innovation Platform , which enables businesses to build commerce products that drive sustainable business transformation.

Powered by our proprietary Virto Atomic Architecture ™ and Virto Cloud , our Commerce Innovation Platform offers unparalleled flexibility, seamless integration, and extensive customization, enabling businesses to create unique, high-performance digital experiences and to drive sustainable business transformation across various industries.

For more information, visit virtocommerce.com .

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

For more information, visit omniapartners.com .

