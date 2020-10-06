Virtual Leadership Summit Examines the Reinvention and Convergence of Healthcare, Corporate America and Higher Education

"These crises have revealed the fragility of our systems in real time," said Glenn Llopis, President of GLLG and Founder of the Leadership in the Age of Personalization movement . "Healthcare, Corporate America and Higher Education can no longer be viewed in silos anymore. Each sector needs the others. How we respond to this convergence will determine what our collective future will look like. We can't expect people to change their mindset, attitude and behavior if the outdated standards remain the same."

Over 40 speakers will discuss the collapse of standardization and why outdated systems and processes can no longer scale in today's more personalized world. Speakers will also discuss the most immediate reinvention requirements across healthcare, corporate America and higher education centered on the following core themes:

The Overhaul and Restoration of Leadership

New Virtual Realities in a World of Brick & Mortar

Reimaging Strategy Where Predictability is Unknown

The Real Drivers of Transformation

Inclusion is a Growth Strategy

A Value Equation that Places the Individual in Front

The Fall of Benchmarking and the Rise of Individual Capacity

Participating organizations include: City of Hope, CVS Health, Babylon Health, Lenovo Health, Mount Sinai Health System, Keck Medicine of USC, LSU Health, Women's Hospital, Hinge Health, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Cost Plus World Markets, Chico's FAS, Google, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, Banfield Pet Hospital, RBC Capital Markets, Farmers Insurance, ViacomCBS, Fairfield University, Metropolitan Community College, Clemson University, University of South Florida, University of Washington, California State Stanislaus, University of Southern California, and many more.

As stated in Harvard Business Review's Stop Overengineering People Management: don't choose optimization over empowerment. Llopis concludes, "Standardization creates efficiency, and that's a fine goal when things are predictable. Tomorrow will not bring predictability, but rather more chaos. This calls for resilience. Resilience requires us to embrace agility, experimentation and empathy in today's age of personalization."

Learn more about the Summit at: https://2020summit.ageofpersonalization.com/

