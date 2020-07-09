Virtual Peaker and Generac Announce Partnership to Expand Cloud-Based Renewable Energy Storage and Distribution Capabilities

The agreement allows Virtual Peaker access to Generac's proprietary PWRcell control systems, allowing PWRcell systems to participate in utility companies' grid services programs. Integration of the technology benefits customers of both companies, who will be able to reduce costs by seamlessly storing and optimizing solar power that's managed real-time by Virtual Peaker's software.

The technology partners currently participate in Green Mountain Power's (GMP) "Bring Your Own Device" (BYOD) program that allows the Vermont utility to remotely access customers' battery storage systems in place of more expensive surplus power. In return, GMP credits customer accounts based on the amount of energy transferred from the residential batteries to the grid. The companies are also participating in Portland General Electric's recently announced pilot program aimed at utilizing residential storage systems as a controllable virtual power plant. In addition, Virtual Peaker and Generac have teamed up with ReVision Energy to install solar energy arrays, including storage, in Maine.

"Virtual Peaker works with the most innovative utilities and energy companies in the United States, and we're thrilled to add Generac PWRcell to our suite of technology partners," said William (Bill) Burke, founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker. "Our customers demand real-time control systems and a seamless user experience, and we're confident that Generac will help us continue to deliver on that promise."

"At Generac, we're accelerating the world's transition to residential clean energy," said Ben Polito, president of Clean Energy Solutions at Generac. "We build products that make it simple and efficient to store, monitor, and use solar power, so Virtual Peaker's real-time, cloud-based control system for smart home devices is a great addition to what we offer our customers."

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Virtual Peaker: Mark Ray [email protected] | 802-355-0145

Generac: Lauren Willems Van [email protected] | 312.215.5822

About Virtual Peaker

Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based energy management platform that is helping utilities build the grid of the future. Using the internet-of-things, Virtual Peaker connects to any in-home smart device to allow utilities to run residential demand response programs, develop new revenue streams, and exceed their customer engagement goals. Virtual Peaker is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.generac.com

