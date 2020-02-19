"Virtual Pharmacist" introduced at Desert Oasis Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has entered into a multi-year commercial partnership with Arine, a healthcare technology company combining data science with clinical expertise. Arine's Virtual Pharmacist software platform will be used by DOHC care teams to ensure patients are on the safest and most effective medications for their chronic conditions. Those conditions currently include Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Heart Failure, Cardiovascular conditions, and Diabetes.

The Virtual Pharmacist brings logic and efficiency to a very complicated task for DOHC clinical pharmacists who are members of patient care teams in the Population Health and Prescription Management Department – known internally as PHARxM.

"This new tool presents a lot of complex information in an easy-to-view, easy-to-understand dashboard so we can quickly focus on important care decisions," said Lindsey Valenzuela, Administrator of PHARxM. "The Virtual Pharmacist allows my team of pharmacists to support DOHC nurses, physicians and other care team members to serve more patients, better and faster."

Analyzing social, clinical and behavioral data on an ongoing basis to pinpoint patient health needs, the Virtual Pharmacist highlights existing access issues and identifies dangerous gaps in care. It then uses artificial intelligence to generate tailored, evidence-based treatment plans designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

Almost 90% of healthcare spending in the United States is driven by patients with chronic conditions, many of whom are treated with chronic medications. Over $528B in annual unnecessary spending can be directly tied to negative clinical consequences of mismanaged medications.

"This partnership and technology-enabled approach will reduce the unnecessary costs associated with non-optimized therapy, especially for patients on multiple concurrent medications. Most importantly, the Virtual Pharmacist will help DOHC care teams scale their impact to thousands of patients in the desert communities of southern California," says Yoona Kim, CEO of Arine.

"The Virtual Pharmacist is like a highly-capable, senior member of our patient care team," says Valenzuela. "It's as if we've added a new colleague whose sole purpose is to deliver tailored, actionable recommendations to our patients."

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is an affiliate of the Heritage Provider Network (HPN.) Today, HPN and its affiliated medical groups make up one of the nation's leading physician-driven healthcare solutions organizations.

DOHC continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market, providing primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventative health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com .

About Arine

Arine is a healthcare technology company that combines data science with clinical expertise to ensure that patients are on the safest and most effective medications for their conditions. The company's proprietary software platform, the Virtual Pharmacist, aggregates and analyzes clinical and behavioral data to identify gaps in patient care and uses artificial intelligence to address and resolve them on behalf of Arine's partners. The Virtual Pharmacist is being used to optimize treatment plans, monitor medication performance, and improve outcomes for patients on multiple medications by leading healthcare organizations. For more information, visit https://www.arine.io/ .

