Virtual School Choice Expo, School Spirit Day to Celebrate School Choice Week in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Haven Public School District is opening virtual doors for families to learn more about their school options during National School Choice Week.

The district is celebrating with a week of virtual festivities, wrapping up with a district-wide Virtual School Choice Expo on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can attend the virtual expo to learn about the unique themes at each magnet school in the district and speak with representatives about enrollment.

Besides Saturday's expo, each magnet school in the district will host a virtual open house during the week, and the district will host a school spirit day on Monday, Jan. 25.

The week will also feature keynote speaker and best-selling author Curtis Zimmerman, who will inspire high school students and give away special prizes via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

These activities are all planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"Due to COVID-19, the New Haven Public Schools will not host an in-person expo; however, parents can look forward to a virtual opportunity to learn more about schools in our district," said Danielle Gregory-Williams, the magnet recruitment specialist from the Office of School Choice and Enrollment Services for the New Haven Public Schools.

"At our expo, parents will have access to our magnet and interdistrict magnet schools to learn about their individual unique themes and ask questions of school representatives to help determine if a school is the best fit for their child," said Gregory-Williams. "Parents will also have an opportunity to learn more about our school choice process and how placement is determined."

New Haven magnet schools are open to all New Haven residents and seek to engage students in learning by offering a range of themes, including STEM, performing arts, and technology and languages. These schools are also designed to reduce racial, ethnic, and economic isolation.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

