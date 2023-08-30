Virtual Workshop on 'Step-by-Step Customer Analytics' Forthcoming from UMD Smith Executive Education

News provided by

University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

30 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Executive Education at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will present "Step-by-Step Customer Analytics for Your Business," a virtual workshop for professionals in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) settings.

Registrants can choose between separate, Zoom-delivered weekday-evening and weekend sessions between Oct. 9-22, 2023.

The sessions will explore measuring customer metrics and explain how to interpret and link them to the company's performance through data storytelling. A focus will be on identifying and measuring meaningful customer engagement metrics throughout the customer journey and aligning them with the company's core metrics.

The workshop is designed especially to equip marketplace practitioners or analysts in B2B or B2C companies to:

  • Identify and develop appropriate metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs)
  • Measure acquisition, retention and engagement
  • Understand the tools and techniques needed to calculate Customer Lifetime Value
  • Describe marketing ROI and customer unit economics

"This content is designed for anyone who aims to add value without delving into complex math or coding," says Smith Executive Education Director Jonathan Southgate.

Instructor Ali Pilehvar, a product analytics director for Realtor.com, holds a PhD in operations management with 10-plus years of data analytics experience. His expertise covers optimizing customer behavior by building standardized metric stores, executive KPI dashboards and data products.

The weekday-evening sessions are 6-9 p.m. ET Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 11, 16 and 18.

The weekend sessions are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 21-22.

The $1,095 tuition includes a 10-percent discount with registration up to Oct. 15.

An online, free information session for the workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

For more information, go to the Step-by-Step Customer Analytics for Your Business homepage or write to [email protected].

Contact:
Greg Muraski
[email protected]

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

Also from this source

UMD Smith Experts Assess Drug Manufacturing Risk from Natural Hazards

UMD Smith and Partners Launch Sports Management Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.