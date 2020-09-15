Virtual WorkWave User Conference Open for Registration

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, announces open registration for its virtual User Conference on November 9-12, 2020. At this year's conference, pest control and field service leaders will gather virtually to gain invaluable knowledge on the breadth and depth of WorkWave's software to increase profitability, drive new sales, and increase overall business success.

"This year's User Conference will once again bring together experts across the field service industry so they can grow, learn, and network, even in a virtual environment," says David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "We are looking forward to bringing our attendees another year of compelling and informative content through over 40 information sessions and trainings, both live and on-demand."

This year's conference will feature specific tracks for pest control, field service, routing, and general business management, focused on actionable insights and strategies to grow and strengthen field service businesses. It will also include keynote speakers, customer case studies, and thought leadership roundtables, as well as give attendees the ability to speak one-on-one with product experts and senior leadership. This year's conference will feature a user-friendly web and mobile application for easy accessibility.

At this year's conference, WorkWave is also excited to be showcasing our industry benchmarking data that aggregates key performance drivers across the pest control industry to drive meaningful business growth. This information can only be brought to the pest control community by the market leader in field service software.

Please visit our event website for more information on this year's agenda, speakers, and to register for your virtual ticket.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Boyle

Strategic Communications Manager, WorkWave

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 800-762-0301 x617

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/workwave/r/virtual-workwave-user-conference-open-for-registration,c3194046

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE WorkWave