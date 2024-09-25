Virtualitics Designated "Awardable" Vendor for Department of Defense Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Designation Simplifies Procurement Path of Virtualitics AI Readiness Applications for DoD Customers

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , a leader in AI decision intelligence applications, today announced its designation as an "Awardable" vendor for the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. The Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization Maintenance (IRO-Mx) product has been added to the marketplace and is now available to support critical missions across the DoD.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital platform that enables the DoD to source and procure solutions for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), digital capabilities, and data analytics. Featuring a repository of approved pitch videos that have been vetted and approved through rigorous evaluation, the marketplace provides an accelerated, readily awardable path for vendors to market their solutions to DoD customers. A core pillar of Tradewinds is the Tradewinds Ecosystem where industry, academia, and other innovators can connect with the DoD and identify contracting opportunities.

"Recognition as an 'Awardable' vendor in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace streamlines the DoD's procurement process for our AI readiness applications," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "What makes IRO-Mx unique is its holistic approach: it not only assesses the risks of components failures, but also it uniquely determines whether the required resources like manning, parts, and repair equipment are available."

The Virtualitics IRO-Mx product is an AI application that enables DoD offices to maintain critical asset uptime and performance, delivering asset risk assessment, operational planning, resource analysis, and scheduling optimization. The inclusion of Virtualitics' IRO Maintenance product in the Tradewinds Marketplace provides a streamlined procurement pathway for DoD offices. This enables defense organizations to adopt Virtualitics' cutting-edge AI technologies more quickly and efficiently, accelerating the DoD's ability to operationalize data-driven insights for initiatives such as mission sustainment and readiness optimization.

The Virtualitics IRO-Mx product is a part of a broad er suite of readiness applications which supports various defense initiatives, such as sustainment operations, materiel accessibility, cyber threat identification, force and program readiness, and provides robust decision support to ensure optimal performance across DoD missions. The suite aligns with the DoD's focus on integrating AI/ML, digital engineering solutions and data analytics to improve operational effectiveness.

About Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company, is a leader in delivering AI decision intelligence applications for enterprises and government. We support our customers to go from data to decisions by using AI-powered Apps with explainability, interaction, and unparalleled visualizations at their core. Built on a decade of Caltech research and proven in government and commercial markets, we make artificial intelligence safely accessible, and actionable across applications for analysts, data scientists, and leaders alike, ultimately supporting mission readiness. For more information, visit virtualitics.com .

