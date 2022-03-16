Virtualitics launches AI platform to bring trust, speed, and ease to AI-driven decisions

Virtualitics' End-to-End AI Platform allows companies to simplify the process of embedding AI into the flow of everyday decision making.

PASADENA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virtualitics Inc, an advanced analytics and predictive AI company, announced the launch of the Virtualitics AI Platform that aims to help enterprises and government agencies make reliable business decisions, faster with ready-to-use AI that can be understood–and used–by analysts and business stakeholders alike.

The Virtualitics AI Platform supports the full end-to-end AI workflow and makes it easy for businesses to embed in their operations and take action. The platform allows customers to: