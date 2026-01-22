Virtualitics Names Craig Rosen as Chief Financial Officer for Next Wave of Growth

Rosen brings blend of fast growth, public sector and international expertise to help accelerate company expansion

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , the Mission AI Company, this week announced the appointment of Craig Rosen to Chief Financial Officer. Rosen will be responsible for all aspects of financial planning, capital strategy, accounting, reporting, legal and HR.

"Craig Rosen joins Virtualitics as CFO at a critical time when there's clear appetite for Virtualitics' AI-native solutions to help customers make fast, transparent and trustworthy decisions especially in the public sector. His experience is well aligned with our ambition to scale across our customer segments," Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics said. "Craig has deep experience modernizing financial systems through rapid growth, partnerships and international expansion; and he has an impressive track record as a trusted advisor on capital allocation, long-term value creation and governance best practices."

"I joined Virtualitics knowing that its AI solutions are at an inflection point of growth driven by achieving product market fit, customer validation and an extremely talented team. Virtualitics is already trusted by both the private and public sectors for providing AI impact in support of national security priorities," Virtualitics CFO Craig Rosen said. "I'm excited to join a deep leadership bench and seasoned advisory board at a pivotal time of growth for Virtualitics, which has quadrupled in size in the last four years, and has enormous potential for continued growth."

Rosen comes to Virtualitics most recently from Epirus, a venture-backed defense technology firm, where he led the company's financial operations, capital strategy and organizational scaling, managing the $250 million Series D that drove rapid growth beyond a $1 billion valuation. His experience also includes expanding government contracts in complex defense programs and driving international growth via strategic partnerships. Rosen began his career at Raytheon, building a strong foundation in defense, government contracting, and complex program finance, and held senior finance roles at Magic Leap and Beats by Dre. Rosen holds concurrent Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company, is a leader in delivering AI readiness applications for national security and critical infrastructure. Our proven AI applications help mission-driven organizations optimize critical readiness capabilities using predictive models and AI agents to turn complex data into trusted, essential insights that improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and keep missions on track.

