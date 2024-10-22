Virtualitics Secures $46 Million+ Contract to Deliver Artificial Intelligence Solutions to Increase Mission Readiness on U.S. Air Force Weapon Systems

Multi-Year USAF Contract Underscores Company's Commitment to Enhance Operational Readiness

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , the Mission AI company, today announced the award of a five-year United States Air Force (USAF) SBIR III contract worth more than $46 million. This contract builds upon a 3-year effort between Virtualitics and the USAF to support multiple weapon systems and evolve how AI-guided applications can help flightline airmen achieve mission readiness goals and improve operational effectiveness.

Members of the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew insert an inert joint air-to-surface standoff missile into a B-1B Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen).

Under this contract, the USAF will deploy Virtualitics' Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) applications, designed to provide unparalleled decision intelligence, to maintenance and sustainment units within USAF. IRO enhances unit readiness posture by providing a holistic AI-guided approach to maintenance through the integration of Conditions Based Maintenance-Plus (CBM+) risk levels derived from inventory, manpower, and equipment constraints to optimize maintenance scheduling and operational planning. The platform preprocesses and fuses data, builds AI models, creates knowledge graphs, and helps teams discover insights using best-in-class data analytics and immersive 3D visualizations to support tactical and operational level decision making.

"Together, Virtualitics and the U.S. Air Force are leading the way to bring AI innovation into the hands of maintainers," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "Our partnership with the USAF is a strategic alliance that will enhance mission readiness through cutting-edge AI-driven decision technology."

The new USAF contract aligns with the USAF's Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiative to increase operational agility in response to an evolving contested logistics environment.

"We are very proud to partner with the USAF sustainment communities and operational wings to support such a strategic level mission, deploying some of today's most sophisticated artificial intelligence technology to solve the growing challenges around generating air power." said Rob Bocek, President, Public Sector at Virtualitics.

The Virtualitics AI Platform enables a wide array of AI applications. This powerful foundation enables data exploration, AI model training, and AI decision support, all while being fully enterprise-ready, with a key focus on security and governance, access management, flexible data integration and deployment methods.

