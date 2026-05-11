Virtue AI Announces Speaker Lineup for CTRL+AI Featuring Leaders From NVIDIA, Capital One, Stanford, UC Berkeley, ServiceNow, Glean, and Splunk

June 4 gathering in San Francisco will bring together researchers, enterprise security leaders, and AI builders focused on securing and governing AI agents in production

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue AI today announced the speaker lineup for Virtue AI Presents: CTRL+AI, its inaugural conference focused on AI Trust, Risk, and Leadership. Taking place June 4 at The Presidio in San Francisco, the event will bring together leading researchers, enterprise security executives, and AI builders tackling the operational realities of deploying autonomous AI systems at scale.

As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and begin deploying agents capable of taking actions across enterprise systems, the industry is entering what many describe as the "Wild West" phase of AI security. AI agents can now retrieve sensitive data, execute workflows, interact with production systems, and make decisions in real time, creating risks that traditional security and governance infrastructure was never designed to handle.

CTRL+AI was created to bring together the people shaping this next phase of AI adoption. The event reflects Virtue AI's unique foundation at the intersection of frontier AI research and enterprise deployment, bringing researchers, CISOs, infrastructure leaders, operators, and AI builders into the same room to tackle the hardest questions around scalable and trustworthy AI.

"AI agents are quickly becoming operational systems that can reason, retrieve data, and take actions across the enterprise," said Bo Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtue AI and Abbasi Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "The industry needs deeper conversations around how these systems are secured, governed, evaluated, and monitored in production. CTRL+AI is designed to bring together the researchers building the technology and the enterprise leaders responsible for deploying it safely."

The conference will feature speakers from leading AI, security, and enterprise technology organizations, including:

Sandeep Pombra, Principal Architect at NVIDIA

Leon Bian, VP of Product, AI & Data Security at Capital One

Ravi Krishnamurthy, VP of Product for AI Foundations and Responsible AI at ServiceNow

Sunil Agrawal, CISO at Glean

Seth Spiel, Head of Product (Security AI) at Splunk

Dawn Song, Board Director and Co-Founder at Virtue AI and Professor at UC Berkeley

Bo Li, CEO and Co-Founder at Virtue AI and Abbasi Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Sanmi Koyejo, Head of AI and Co-Founder at Virtue AI and Professor at Stanford

Wenbo Guo, Head of Agent Security at Virtue AI and Assistant Professor at UC Santa Barbara

Carlos Guestrin, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder at Virtue AI and Professor at Stanford University

Minzhou Pan, Re

search Scientist and Tech Lead at Virtue AI

Sessions will focus on AI agent security, runtime governance, evaluation and red-teaming, privacy, enterprise deployment challenges, compliance, and the infrastructure required to safely operationalize autonomous AI systems.

CTRL+AI will take place on June 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Presidio in San Francisco.

More information and registration are available at: https://www.virtueai.com/conference

About Virtue AI

Virtue AI sets the standard for advanced AI security platforms. Built on decades of foundational and award-winning research in AI security, its AI-native architecture unifies automated red-teaming, real-time multimodal and multilingual guardrails, runtime protection, and systematic governance for enterprise agents, models, and applications. By bringing together frontier AI research and enterprise deployment expertise, Virtue AI helps organizations securely operationalize AI systems at scale while maintaining visibility, control, and trust across the AI lifecycle.

SOURCE Virtue AI