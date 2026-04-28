Virtue AI Launches PolicyGuard: Real-Time AI Guardrail Creation with Stackable Compliance and No Engineering Overhead

PolicyGuard gives enterprises complete control over how AI policy is defined and enforced across agents, models, and applications, with explainable, audit-ready decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue AI today announced PolicyGuard , a system that enables enterprises to quickly and easily define, edit, and enforce custom AI runtime protection guardrails across models, agents, and applications.

Most organizations have "AI acceptable use policies." When they need to enforce those policies, however, the tooling is static, fragmented, and generic: built for no industry in particular and no organization specifically. Policies vary across teams and are hard to translate into adaptive, enforceable controls.

At the same time, AI behavior has outpaced text-level guidelines. It now spans agents, API calls, and multi-step action agent workflows, where the risk is not just what AI says , but what the model and agents do . Without AI-native policy enforcement, enterprises carry an uneven AI risk posture, tight in some places, absent in others, and nowhere strong enough to contain an incident or satisfy an audit.

PolicyGuard puts an end to AI policies that exist on paper but can't be enforced in practice, giving enterprises a single enforcement layer across models, agents, and applications.

Define your own policies in natural language without relying on engineering teams

without relying on engineering teams Ensure regulatory compliance with 30+ stackable security frameworks like GDPR, EU AI Act, and FINRA

like GDPR, EU AI Act, and FINRA Extract policies from existing policy documents and make them enforceable

and make them enforceable Automatically refine policies over time using Policy Lab to improve coverage and reduce gaps

using to improve coverage and reduce gaps Evaluate content in its original language to preserve context

to preserve context Apply policies to agent actions and workflows , not just text

, not just text See why decisions are made with built-in reasoning and visibility

with built-in reasoning and visibility Deploy in your environment (on-prem, cloud, or SaaS) without major changes

PolicyGuard helps teams keep policies aligned with how their AI systems actually operate, while maintaining consistent enforcement as things evolve.

"Enterprises already have AI policies. The challenge is enforcement," said Bo Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtue AI. "With a simple PDF upload, or a few lines of natural language, PolicyGuard defines and enforces AI policies, tailor-made for your organization."

Core Capabilities of PolicyGuard

Define and enforce AI policy without bottlenecks:

Define risk categories, behaviors, and enforcement criteria in natural language, aligned to your standards

Convert existing PDFs, websites, and JSON into enforceable controls in minutes

Layer regulatory frameworks such as EU AI Act, GDPR, FINRA, and MLCommons alongside internal policies into a single, traceable enforcement layer

Use Policy Lab to close gaps and reduce blind spots continuously without retraining

Enforce policies in real time without sacrificing accuracy or performance:

Evaluate content in its original language to eliminate translation blind spots and reduce false positives

Operate with low latency using lightweight infrastructure

Extend policies to agent traces, tool calls, and multi-step workflows so policy follows actions, not just text

Every decision clear, traceable, and audit-ready:

Provide detailed explanations for every allow or block decision

Monitor violations, users, API keys, and latency through centralized dashboarding

Maintain audit-ready enforcement by default

Deploy without reworking your infrastructure:

Support on-prem, cloud, and SaaS environments

Maintain low latency and low cost with lightweight architecture

Enable fast rollout without significant infrastructure changes

By combining policy definition, enforcement, and continuous optimization, PolicyGuard enables enterprises to quickly and easily align AI security enforcement to their enterprise needs.

About Virtue AI

Virtue AI sets the standard for advanced AI security platforms. Built on decades of foundational and award-winning research in AI security, its AI-native architecture unifies automated red-teaming, real-time multimodal and multilingual guardrails, and systematic governance for enterprise agents, models, and applications. With Virtue AI as an authenticated third-party partner, enterprises gain unified visibility and assurance across the AI lifecycle while driving innovation without slowing performance.

SOURCE Virtue AI