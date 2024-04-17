Virtuous Continues Strong Growth and Momentum in Q1 2024

Software company reports record-breaking results as demand for modern solutions in the nonprofit sector increases.

PHOENIX, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuous, the leading Responsive Fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, announced today record-breaking results from Q1 2024. The Phoenix-based company continues to expand its presence with nonprofits, now serving over 2000 customers worldwide and has achieved 525% growth over the past three years.

Key highlights from Q1 include:

Virtuous continues to expand its presence with nonprofits and has achieved 525% growth over the past three years.

New product launches: Virtuous launched two new products in Q1 - VirtuousBI and a new version of RaiseDonors . VirtuousBI is a data analytics engine and report builder designed to help nonprofits gain better insights from their giving and marketing data. The new RaiseDonors empowers organizations with flexible enterprise-grade tools built to create a highly engaging donor experience and drive increased online giving.



Awards and accolades: In the recent G2 Spring Report , Virtuous was named the #1 Momentum Leader in the nonprofit CRM category and received a total of 15 badges, including "High Performer," "Users Most Likely to Recommend," and "Users Love Us." As G2 one review states, "The clean, simple, refined, and intuitive interface is literally a joy to use every day. And make no mistake: behind that pretty face is a powerful platform."



New executive hire: In Q1, Virtuous hired Jeff Perkins as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Perkins is an award-winning marketing leader with over 25 years of experience working in high-growth tech companies.

"We really got off to a fast start in 2024," says Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous. "We shipped two innovative new products - VirtuousBI and RaiseDonors - that we believe will greatly impact the nonprofit industry and help increase donor generosity. We continue to see significant demand for our modern solutions as many nonprofits seek to move off the expensive antiquated legacy systems."

Virtuous will host its annual Responsive Nonprofit Summit on May 7-9. This virtual event will feature the top thought leaders in the nonprofit industry and is attended by thousands of nonprofit professionals. You can register for free here.

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org .

