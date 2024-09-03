Virtusa Achieves Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Validation for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Targets

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has successfully received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. These validations cover our Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions reduction targets, both near-term and long-term, aligning with the ambitious 1.5°C trajectory. This achievement underscores Virtusa's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across all areas of its operations and value chain and their dedication to mitigating climate change.

"Climate science demands rapid, deep emissions cuts to achieve global net-zero and prevent the devastating impacts of climate change," said Susan Jenny Ehr, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Science Based Targets initiative. Virtusa's net-zero targets reflect this urgency and set a clear example for its peers to follow."

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. They develop standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest. The SBTi is incorporated as a charity, with a subsidiary which will host their target validation services. Their partners are CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa, commented, " We are immensely proud to have our ambitious GHG emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative alongside leading organizations who are committed to a net-zero future. Sustainability is a core pillar of our corporate strategy, and achieving these validations is a testament to our ambition to lead by example in the fight against climate change. We will continue to work diligently towards our sustainability goals, driving innovation while reducing our environmental footprint."

By aligning its targets with the SBTi's rigorous criteria, Virtusa aims not only to mitigate climate risks but also to leverage sustainable practices that support long-term business resilience. The company's validated targets include both near-term goals and ambitious long-term aspirations, demonstrating its readiness to contribute positively to global climate action.

Virtusa's approved targets have been published on the SBTi's website. To learn more about Virtusa's validated net-zero target and its commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.virtusa.com/about/sustainability

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process because the earlier you think about execution, the sooner an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

