Virtusa Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been Certified by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors required for market-leading growth, employee retention, and innovation. The Certification was awarded for 2023 in eight countries: India, Sri Lanka, US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and UAE. The certification is based on what employees say about working at Virtusa.

"We are thrilled to be named a Great Place To Work Certified™ company for the second consecutive year and remain committed to fostering a work environment where our team members partner with each other and our clients to create meaningful work," said Santosh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Virtusa. "At Virtusa, we strive for an open and trusted work environment with a strong sense of belonging where every colleague is respected, valued, and empowered to be their best."

Virtusa's achievement of the 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™ is a testament to its dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive work environment for its employees. With an impressive 80 percent employee approval rating, Virtusa has proven itself to be a company that values its workforce and strives to create an atmosphere where everyone can thrive.

In a clear testament to the company's dedication to fostering a high-trust environment, over 80% of employees feel trusted by management to excel independently, take necessary time off, and believe they contribute meaningfully at work. Virtusa also received high ratings for its strong emphasis on upskilling and reskilling, providing employees with necessary resources and equipment, and offering professional development opportunities. This certification not only solidifies Virtusa's reputation as an exemplary employer but also underscores its prowess in attracting and retaining top talent.

Virtusa's commitment to corporate social responsibility is underpinned by the high ratings received in categories relating to belonging and safety. The results showed employees felt people here are treated fairly regardless of their age (82 percent), race (86 percent), gender (86 percent), and sexual orientation (89 percent), and 97 percent of employees state this is a physically safe place to work.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a gold standard that can be earned by continuously working towards recognizing and encouraging people for what they are doing, appreciating their efforts, and acknowledging their successes. It's the only official recognition that is determined by employees' real-time responses about their company's overall culture. Congratulations to Virtusa and all other organizations for this coveted recognition." said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Great Place To Work, India.

As Virtusa continues to grow and expand its global presence, the company remains committed to upholding the high standards that have earned it the Great Place To Work Certification. By fostering a work environment that promotes collaboration, respect, and empowerment, Virtusa ensures that its employees are able to deliver their best work and contribute to the company's success. With this certification, Virtusa sets itself apart as an employer of choice and a company that values its most important asset – its people. Virtusa has over 30,000 global employees and many open positions. Interested applicants can view a complete list of available openings here.

