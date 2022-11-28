Virtusa Named a Winner in the 2022 Candidate Experience Awards by Talent Board for 6th year running

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards by Talent Board for North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC). This year, with over 150 participants globally and nearly 200,000 candidate survey responses, Virtusa was ranked 6th out of 130 North American Companies, ranked 3rd out of 27 EMEA Companies, and ranked 1st out of 27 APAC companies.

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on elevating and promoting a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks highlighting accountability, fairness, and business impact. The winners were rated by the candidates themselves across four key data points: a positive overall candidate experience, extremely likely to apply again, extremely likely to refer others, and willingness to increase their business relationship with the employer.

"At Virtusa, talent is our key differentiator. We are dedicated to creating a candidate-centric hiring process that attracts the unique talent essential to deliver extraordinary results for our clients," said Sundar Narayanan, EVP, Chief People Officer, Virtusa. "This experience is critical to ensuring a mutual match between the candidate and our company's culture and values. It starts from the very first touchpoint and sets the tone for their employee experience to follow."

The candidate experience at Virtusa is in a constant state of technology-led transformation, taking advantage of changes in consumer expectations. From a frictionless application with chat to assist with inquiries, a focus on a seamless interview process, and AI tools to manage communication in the applicant's channel of choice. The interview process at Virtusa highlights the holistic picture of a role, including role evolution, professional growth within the role, employee benefits details, and the quality of life working at Virtusa. Throughout their career, our employees will have access to our talent marketplace and skills-based assessment tools, a robust training academy with skill, domain, behavioral, and leadership training programs, and a talent framework to accelerate team member career progression called Engineering IQ. Engineering IQ enables the development of new skills by benchmarking skill levels, providing a roadmap for advancement, and taking a final assessment to surpass the benchmark score and qualify for the next proficiency level.

"We are honored to receive the CandE Award, an endorsement for our strategic initiatives and efforts in Talent Transformation journey to deliver best-in-class experience to all prospects," said E. Subramanian, Senior Vice president, and Global Talent Acquisition Head. "At Virtusa, we are committed to providing a positive experience by creating a career roadmap using artificial intelligence platforms and automation processes to communicate effectively throughout the hiring lifecycle."

The Virtusa Employee experience emphasizes collaboration, learning, and innovation through additional proprietary technologies to encourage team member engagement, gamified AI-powered engineering leaderboards to reset and outpace performance benchmarks continuously, and surveys for team members to provide feedback within the company.

