Virtusa Positioned in Horizon 2 - Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizons: Life Science Service Providers, 2023 Report

Virtusa is positioned in Horizon 2 -Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons, showcasing exceptional proficiency in addressing experiences and contributing to enterprise business transformation.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS, a leading global research and analysis firm, recognizes Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, as an Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons: Life Science Service Providers, 2023 Report.

Virtusa's recognition as Horizon 2 Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons: Life Science Service Providers, 2023 study underscores its impactful contributions to addressing critical aspects of healthcare. The evaluation, encompassing 29 service providers, underscores the notable achievements within the life sciences sector, exemplified by the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine within a year. This accomplishment underscores the effective collaboration among technology providers, academia, startups, and various stakeholders within the healthcare industry.

"Our customers rely on us daily to help them accelerate their digital transformations while improving health outcomes for all," said Mallesh Kalary, Head of Healthcare, Insurance, and Life Sciences at Virtusa. "Our deep domain experience, alongside tailored solutions built exclusively for payers and providers, enables us to deliver on this promise. The acknowledgment from HFS Research further validates our dedication to delivering effective solutions and contributing to reducing overall healthcare costs."

Virtusa's relentless dedication to innovation and excellence continues to set unprecedented standards in the dynamic landscape of digital engineering. As organizations worldwide seek transformative solutions to propel their growth, Virtusa remains at the forefront, leveraging its extensive expertise to drive meaningful, lasting change. Virtusa's inclusion as an Enterprise Innovator underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of digital transformation in the healthcare industry. To learn more about Virtusa's healthcare practice and its solutions within the healthcare industry, visit https://www.virtusa.com/industry/healthcare
About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers who partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process because the earlier you think about execution, the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. To learn more about Virtusa, visit www.virtusa.com 

