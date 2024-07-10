Virtusa Ranked 15th Among Top 50 Consulting Firms by The Consulting Report

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been named by The Consulting Report as one of The Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2024 . From advising on digital transformation and operational efficiency, to navigating regulatory complexities and fostering sustainable practices, these leading firms were selected for their consistent performance in providing clients with exceptional consulting services.

According to the publication, "The Consulting Report is a publication focused on business news, leadership dynamics, and corporate actions related to the consulting, professional services, and IT services industries. The Top 50 Consulting Firms were selected based on nominations and The Consulting Report's further proprietary research. This year's awardees were selected across a wide variety of sectors and geographies and comprise some of the most trusted and influential professional services firms in the world. They help provide corporations, governments, and other types of organizations with analytics, insights, and counsel on a wide variety of matters. Awarded firms help their clients solve their biggest problems, capitalize on opportunities, and in some cases, avoid costly mistakes."

"What distinguishes Virtusa is our Engineering First mindset." Said Frank Palermo, Head of Global Consulting and Technology, Virtusa "We think about execution from the start and our consultants harmonize domain knowledge, experience design, technology, data and AI to provide actionable advisory services to our clients, enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions."

Over the past two decades, the consulting industry has evolved into a $300 billion market, leading to more competition and the need for firms to offer unique, unprecedented expertise and highly focused client care in order to best serve clients. By the same magnitude, the world's largest organizations are increasingly facing global competition, regulatory changes, and technological disruptions, requiring the most advanced and innovative insights to achieve continued growth. This year's awardees have established reputations as the trusted partners to some of the globe's largest corporations, governments, and organizations.

As the consulting industry continues to evolve and the diverse needs of businesses worldwide become increasingly complex, the awardees on this year's list stand out for their distinct leadership and unmatched success in shaping industries, driving growth, and fostering resilience across global markets.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process because the earlier you think about execution, the sooner an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

