Virtusa recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Application Management Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Mid-market Enterprises

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is proud to announce its designation as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Management Services (AMS) PEAK Matrix™ for Mid-market Enterprises.

This prestigious recognition highlights Virtusa's ability to craft a tailored blueprint for mid-market enterprises, which often have distinct needs compared to their larger counterparts. The AMS PEAK Matrix™ recognizes providers that have demonstrated excellence in delivering flexibility, proximity, and personalized service, emphasizing client intimacy and adaptable pricing models.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Application Management Services PEAK Matrix™ for Mid-market Enterprises," said Venkatesan Vijayaraghavan, Executive Vice President and Global Head – Technology Service Lines, Virtusa. "The recognition of leader reflects our deep understanding of application services and efficient delivery. We are committed to helping clients achieve their growth objectives through scalable and AI-enabled application services."

Virtusa's recognition in this assessment further cements its position as a trusted partner for mid-market enterprises who seek more flexible service models, close proximity for better business understanding, and personalized support to navigate their unique digital transformation journeys. The company's focus on delivering outcome-driven services and its ability to adapt to rapidly changing market demands ensures that mid-market enterprises are well-equipped to compete with larger players in their industry.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

