Virtusa Recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Life & Annuity Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

High Performance in Vision & Capability Validates Dedicated IP Solutions to Facilitate Superior Customer Experience

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, is proud to announce its designation as a Star Performer, along with the recognition of being a Major Contender, in Everest Group's Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a trusted and comprehensive evaluation of service providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. The prestigious title of a Star Performer is awarded to providers who demonstrate outstanding performance improvements across various evaluation parameters, positioning them in the top quartile. Virtusa's placement highlights its strong market positioning, innovative solutions, and exceptional delivery capabilities in the Life & Annuity insurance sector.

Virtusa has made significant strides in the market by enhancing its positioning through collaborative go-to-market strategies and forming strategic alliances with leading industry players like Majesco, Teambase, and various InsurTechs and core platforms throughout the insurance value chain. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its investment in labs dedicated to life and annuity insurance-specific AI use cases, as well as the creation of proprietary data integration and solution technologies on partner platforms such as Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Pega, and Unqork. This focus on innovation has been crucial in improving customer experiences. Furthermore, Virtusa's expertise in executing large-scale, intricate cloud transformation initiatives has earned accolades from clients. The company's readiness to engage in inventive commercial constructs, especially in the realm of digital customer communications using modern contact center technologies, has been particularly noteworthy.

"Virtusa's focused investments in domain consulting and our Engineering First approach uniquely position us to lead in developing innovative solutions that drive value for Life & Annuity insurance clients," said Mallesh Kalary, Executive Vice President at Virtusa. "Our extensive partnerships with cloud technology leaders, core insurance platform providers, and analytics solution providers have earned us recognition as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Life & Annuity Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products, and solutions. Likewise, providers of these offerings look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their contributions against their peers.

For more information about Virtusa's custom solutions for Insurance visit https://www.virtusa.com/industry/insurance

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Matt Flannery

Edelman

(203) 856-2006

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation