Virtusa Recognized as Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizons: High-Tech Services 2024 Report

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS Research, a leading global research and analysis firm, has recognized Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, as an Enterprise Innovator in its HFS Horizons: High-Tech Services, 2024 report.

Virtusa is recognized as a Horizon 2 – Enterprise Innovator in the report, highlighting its unique intellectual property and industry domain expertise to empower clients to navigate the linking of digital transformation to business transformation by using engineering and data-led solutions. Virtusa is one of 17 service providers assessed in the report and was commended for their ability to support high tech customers by offering resources that provide clients with engineering teams trained to build, deliver and run digital platforms, design services and managed services.

"Virtusa stands out through its ability to foster a collaborative and agile environment with clients. Virtusa navigates diverse operational challenges and through project collaboration helps clients overcome ineffective silos within organizations by facilitating technology-enabled feedback loops and letting teams foster innovation," said Joel Martin, Lead Analyst, HFS Research.

This acknowledgment validates Virtusa's relentless focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and domain knowledge to empower its global clients in the high-tech industry. As outlined in the report, the onset of generative AI, 5G, and increasing security challenges require partnerships that are collaborative from a people, process, and technology point of view. Virtusa is committed to continuing our journey of innovation and delivering value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.

"As we stand at a pivotal moment in the high-tech industry, where silicon, data, and cloud technologies are reshaping the industry and empowering market advancements, our clients look to us to partner on their holistic enterprise transformations," said Sumit Kaushik, Head of Technology, Media and Information Services at Virtusa. "The recognition from HFS confirms our continued success in using our domain solutions and technology capabilities to drive innovation and deliver transformative outcomes for our clients worldwide."

Virtusa's inclusion as an Enterprise Innovator is a strong validation of our capabilities in delivering end-to end capabilities for our clients. To learn more about Virtusa's High Tech practice and its solutions within the industry, visit http://www.virtusa.com/industry/hightech. To read the full HFS Horizons: High Tech Services 2024 Report, visit https://www.hfsresearch.com.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process because the earlier you think about execution, the sooner an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They're respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

