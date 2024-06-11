Virtusa Recognized with Blueprint Innovation Award at PegaWorld iNspire 2024

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it received the 2024 Blueprint innovation award at PegaWorld iNspire 2024, the annual conference of Pegasystems , the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider. This award was in recognition of Virtusa's support and commitment to Pega and for pioneering Pega Blueprint by exemplifying excellence, deepening client engagement, and showing a strong commitment to delivering applications. Pega Blueprint is Pega's genAI-infused approach which helps teams align on an optimized workflow design and get into development faster than ever.

"This achievement highlights Virtusa's exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to drive agility and adaptability in digital engineering and IT services and solutions. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to overcome challenges, achieve digital excellence, and make a lasting impact on the industries they serve. We look forward to our continued collaboration." said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pega.

The 2024 Pega Partner Innovation Awards acknowledge those who align with Pega's collaborator strategy and achieve joint business goals. The Virtusa & Pega Alliance helps clients navigate digital transformation and enhance customer engagement with an Engineering First approach to intelligent automation and solving business problems.

"This recognition from our key partner, Pega, is a testament to Virtusa's approach to enabling business transformation for our global clients through pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Greg Price, global head of Virtusa's Pega Practice. "Amidst the tectonic shift to AI-driven engineering we are enabling, we're proud of the work we're doing alongside Pega in advising and equipping global clients and grateful to be recognized as the winner of the Blueprint innovation award."

For more information, visit Virtusa.com/pega

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Matt Flannery

Edelman

+1 (203) 856-2006

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation