Virtusa wins Client Growth Program of the Year and Gold Award for Driving Partner Collaboration at the 2024 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

Virtusa's commitment to excellence in growth marketing and partner collaboration recognized with top honors

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa, a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, has been awarded the first-ever Client Growth Program of the Year Award and the prestigious Gold Award for Driving Partner Collaboration by Momentum ITSMA. These recognitions highlight Virtusa's relentless pursuit of marketing excellence and commitment to delivering solutions that drive operational efficiencies and measurable business outcomes.

The Client Growth Program of the Year Award celebrates Virtusa's innovative growth marketing model, which closely aligns marketing and sales teams, creating a seamless interlock between the solutions, alliances, and practices that shape what Virtusa offers, and the sales teams that bring these solutions to customers. This approach drives demand, accelerates business growth, and ensures that marketing KPIs are directly tied to sales goals, fostering a collaborative, high-performance commercial organization.

Meanwhile, the Gold Award for Driving Partner Collaboration reflects Virtusa's ability to work hand-in-hand with key partners, driving joint business opportunities that benefit customers and ensure long-term success. By reducing technical debt and enabling continuous platform modernization, Virtusa and its partners empower clients to focus on innovation and capitalize on new revenue streams.

"These awards highlight our dedication to delivering solutions that not only support the business but also drive impactful results for our clients," said Madhuri Bhuyan, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Inside Sales at Virtusa. "At Virtusa, we strive to ensure that every marketing initiative is aligned with business objectives and that our teams work in sync to create value. Winning these prestigious awards is a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to excellence in everything we do."

Virtusa's Growth Marketing model has been instrumental in fostering collaboration across sales and marketing functions, helping the company achieve significant business outcomes. Virtusa's ongoing efforts in aligning marketing and sales will continue to build on this momentum, with plans to scale the model and enhance the application of MarTech and AI-driven tools to further improve efficiency and scalability.

About the Momentum ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

For 27 years, Momentum ITSMA's Global Marketing Excellence Awards program has recognized the industry's most ambitious sales and marketing leaders driving growth through their key accounts. A panel of international marketing executives and experts determine the award winners, providing a platform for innovative teams and individuals to showcase their best-in-class growth programs, setting the standard in B2B marketing.

Momentum ITSMA is a growth consultancy that enables global organizations to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining their most valuable client relationships.

Their services – spanning consulting, research, learning, thought leadership, and content – help companies deepen relationships, build reputation, and grow revenue.

They pioneered Account-Based Marketing, and their ongoing innovation ensures their clients outperform competitors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution, the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

