Virtusa's Commitment to Digital Transformation and AI Earns Prestigious Awards, Reinforcing its Leadership in Innovative Solutions

Virtusa's commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions has earned the company prestigious awards, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of digital business transformation.

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has won two awards at the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2022 and ISG Digital Case Study Awards 2022. The awards are a testament to Virtusa's commitment to driving digital innovation and transformation for its clients.

At the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2022, Virtusa won in the Transformation category for its work with BT (British Telecom). Virtusa helped BT to transform its business operations by leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation, and Data Analytics. The partnership resulted in significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction, as the award celebrates the most innovative and impactful outsourcing partnerships, highlighting the success of companies that have demonstrated excellence in delivering transformational change.

Virtusa was also honored with an award at the ISG Digital Case Study Awards 2022 for their collaboration with BT. The company's case studies with BT received recognition in the Global Implementation categories. Through this partnership, the successful implementation of a Global AI Platform empowered BT to achieve automation, cost reduction, and improved customer satisfaction.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the implementation of digital solutions, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and automation. Winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including business impact, innovation, and implementation excellence.

"We are honored to receive these awards from the ISG. These recognitions are a testament to our continued commitment to delivering innovation, transformation, and value for our clients," said Ashish Devalekar, Managing Director, and Executive Vice President – UK, Europe, and Middle East, Virtusa. "We are proud of the partnerships we have built with BT, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to achieve their digital transformation goals."

The ISG Paragon Awards and ISG Digital Case Study Awards recognize excellence in outsourcing, technology innovation, and digital transformation. Both the ISG Digital Case Study Awards and ISG Paragon Awards EMEA winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including business impact, innovation, and implementation excellence. Virtusa's success at both awards events highlights the company's position as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.

"Virtusa's partnership with BT has driven transformative change, leveraging emerging technologies like AI, Automation, and Data Analytics," said Victoria Gibson, Product Design Lead, BT. "This award acknowledges the significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction achieved through our collaboration. We celebrate the success of our impactful outsourcing partnership with Virtusa in delivering innovation and driving business transformation."

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at: Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @VirtusaCorp.

