Visa and Fibank Unveil Exclusive Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic-Themed Cards

News provided by

Fibank (First Investment Bank)

01 Feb, 2024, 06:27 ET

Visa and Fibank are joining forces in Bulgaria for the second consecutive Olympic Games to launch exclusive debit and credit cards with a design dedicated to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The distinctive cards, which are set to be unveiled in a series of events and promotional campaigns in the first half of the year, offer Fibank customers the opportunity to enjoy unique benefits. In addition to the stylish design and functionality, Visa credit Gold cardholders will be eligible to participate in a special raffle with prizes exclusively tied to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, adding an extra layer of excitement to this major sporting event. 

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Fibank, Official Partner of the Bulgarian  Olympic Committee announced a partnership to create unique debit and credit cards with the official design of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Continue Reading
Fibank Head Office
Fibank Head Office

"The partnership between Visa and Fibank represents another step in our commitment to innovation and transformation in the world of fintech. Together with Fibank, we provide customers with the opportunity to carry with them not only the convenience of payments, but also a symbol of their connection with one of the most prestigious sports events – the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Our partnership reflects our constant commitment to innovation and our desire to create exceptional experiences for our users," shared Krasimira Raycheva, Country Manager, Visa, Bulgaria.

"As a result of our long-term partnership with Visa Bulgaria, together we decided to present to our customers a new generation of debit and credit cards. These cards not only stand out with their special design dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, but also send a clear message for our support to Bulgarian athletes and Olympians and Paralympians. We wish to emphasize the values and spirit that the Olympic and Paralympic Games carry within themselves - promoting tolerance and mutual understanding between nations. With the new and stylish design of the Visa cards offered by Fibank, each of our customers will have the opportunity to carry with him a piece of the emotion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will remind him that there are many more things that unite us," said Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Board Chairman of Fibank.

Credit and debit card designs will feature:

  • Debit card - The embodiment of one of the most emblematic symbols of Paris and France – the Eiffel Tower, which rises proudly above the city of lights.
  • Credit card (gold) – Depicting the majestic Arc de Triomphe, a symbol of victory and triumph.

About Visa Inc. 
Visa is one of world leaders in digital payments, facilitating more than 215 billion payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332102/Fibank.jpg

SOURCE Fibank (First Investment Bank)

Also from this source

Visa Platinum business debit cards from Fibank facilitate businesses banking

Visa Platinum business debit cards from Fibank facilitate businesses banking

Fibank (First Investment Bank) has launched a new high-end card product suitable for business customers – Visa Platinum Business Debit. The cards are ...
Fibank's Smart Lady program continues its support for female entrepreneurs

Fibank's Smart Lady program continues its support for female entrepreneurs

Back in 2018, Fibank (First Investment Bank) launched its special Smart Lady program in support of Bulgarian business women. Smart Lady is aimed at:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.