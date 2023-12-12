Visa Platinum business debit cards from Fibank facilitate businesses banking

News provided by

Fibank (First Investment Bank)

12 Dec, 2023, 05:17 ET

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has launched a new high-end card product suitable for business customers – Visa Platinum Business Debit. The cards are designed for managing company funds and bring a number of privileges to customers, such as:

  • Attractive cash back;
  • Travel insurance with comfortable coverage when traveling abroad;
  • Exclusive services and other benefits.
Continue Reading
Fibank Head Office Bulgaria (PRNewsfoto/Fibank)
Fibank Head Office Bulgaria (PRNewsfoto/Fibank)

Fibank already issues corporate Visa Business Debit cards in each of its branches in Sofia and across the country. The cards can be issued to the manager of the specific company and to persons authorized by the company. They are free of charge for issuance and upon payment in the commercial establishments in Bulgaria and abroad.

With Visa Platinum Business Debit, paying company expenses is fast and secure, making control and accounting significantly easier. On business trips, employees with business debit cards from Fibank can pay flexibly, and reporting to management is just a matter of a few clicks. In case the card is lost or stolen, the preservation of the funds in the account is ensured by reporting this fact to the bank. Cards are canceled and replaced quickly, secure and fast account access being provided immediately.

Visa Platinum Business Debit cards provide participation in a cash back program: reimbursement of 0.2% of the turnover made every 6 months, upon reaching a turnover of at least BGN 10,000 (ATM, money transfer and gambling transactions are excluded from the turnover). They have travel insurance when traveling abroad from Generali with coverage up to USD 15,000. In addition, Fibank customers can benefit from access to business airport lounges with the Lounge Key program and special offers for various hotel discounts worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134349/Fibank_Head_Office_Bulgaria.jpg

SOURCE Fibank (First Investment Bank)

Also from this source

Fibank's Smart Lady program continues its support for female entrepreneurs

Back in 2018, Fibank (First Investment Bank) launched its special Smart Lady program in support of Bulgarian business women. Smart Lady is aimed at:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.