Visage Highlights One Platform AI-Optimized at SIIM26

Visage releases native Visage 7 | Reporting

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will demonstrate the unmatched value of One Platform™, showcasing the complete set of capabilities and latest native AI optimized innovations for the industry-leading Visage 7 | CloudPACS powered by the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7"), at the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) 2026 annual meeting, Booth 404, Pittsburgh, PA from Wednesday, June 10 – Friday, June 12, 2026.

With native support for diagnostic imaging modalities, Visage 7 provides a One Platform competitive advantage unlike any other solution in Enterprise Imaging. With Visage 7, customers can display, distribute and manage all Radiology, Breast Imaging, Cardiology, Pathology, Ophthalmology, Dental, OB US, POCUS, Visible Light Photos, Video, and PDFs, regardless of the size of the studies, with the ability to support orders and encounters-based diagnostic and clinical workflows.

At SIIM26, Visage will demonstrate the latest version of Visage 7.1.20, including:

Apple Ecosystem Support. Visage 7 will be demonstrated on an all Apple workstation, including quad (4) portrait mounted Apple Studio Display XDRs with Mac Studio. Apple Studio Display XDR is FDA-cleared for diagnostic interpretation of all modalities other than mammography.

Visage 7 will be demonstrated on an all Apple workstation, including quad (4) portrait mounted Apple Studio Display XDRs with Mac Studio. Apple Studio Display XDR is FDA-cleared for diagnostic interpretation of all modalities other than mammography. Visage 7 | Digital Pathology. Visage 7 provides ultrafast enterprise and diagnostic access to pathology image management with the same powerful viewer used for All Imaging. Digital pathology clinical viewing is now available across the entire Visage 7 platform – Visage 7 (Windows, macOS), Visage 7 Web (HTML5), Visage Ease/Ease Pro (iOS/iPadOS) and Visage Ease VP (visionOS). Visage 7 | Digital Pathology seamlessly unites histology and cytology workflows, open archive, and multidisciplinary collaboration. [Note: Diagnostic use of Visage 7 | Digital Pathology is a work-in-progress.]

Visage 7 provides ultrafast enterprise and diagnostic access to pathology image management with the same powerful viewer used for All Imaging. Digital pathology clinical viewing is now available across the entire Visage 7 platform – Visage 7 (Windows, macOS), Visage 7 Web (HTML5), Visage Ease/Ease Pro (iOS/iPadOS) and Visage Ease VP (visionOS). Visage 7 | Digital Pathology seamlessly unites histology and cytology workflows, open archive, and multidisciplinary collaboration. [Note: Diagnostic use of Visage 7 | Digital Pathology is a work-in-progress.] Visage 7 | Reporting. Visage 7 | Reporting delivers native, ultrafast, AI optimized radiology reporting designed to support all clinical workflows, including academic (resident/attending) interpretation. The use of legacy third-party diagnostic reporting systems is no longer required, enabling faster, more precise, and higher quality interpretation that allows radiologists to further increase efficiency while minimizing cognitive burden. Visage 7 | Reporting is live in production with the initial North America go-lives anticipated in Q3/Q4 2026.

Radiologists can automatically incorporate the work products of interpretation, including measurements, semantic annotations, lesion tracking, AI inference results, as well as links to Key Views and prior reports directly in the diagnostic report. Additional functionality such as robust macros, tables and color coding of report contents helps to elevate the user experience with modern, streamlined In Viewer Workflow.

Visage 7 | Reporting includes AI‑powered capabilities that greatly enhance reporting efficiency. Intelligent AI tools, such as Draft From Prior and Revise tools, help simplify report refinement, while Auto Impression generation and error checking help to improve quality and save valuable time. By combining native reporting, advanced AI tools, and In Viewer Workflow, Visage 7 | Reporting empowers radiologists with confident diagnosis, better patient care, and even more efficiency improvements.

Importantly, Visage 7 | Reporting is built on an open, future-ready platform architecture designed for the rapidly evolving era of AI. Rather than a closed, monolithic black box, the platform has been architected to support future interoperability with third-party, customer-developed, and emerging AI models, providing customers with the flexibility to adopt new innovations as the AI ecosystem continues to evolve.

"Visage 7 | Reporting represents an exciting milestone for Visage 7," said Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. "By delivering, native, AI optimized reporting directly with One Platform, we are eliminating the long‑standing frustrations and barriers that have restricted radiologist workflow. This is about empowering radiologists with next-generation assistive tools, while preserving the precision and control that diagnostic reporting requires."

For additional opportunities to engage with Visage at SIIM26, please join Visage's Steve Deaton, Director of Cloud Solutions, on Thursday, June 11 from 11:00 - Noon where he'll participate as a panelist in, "Under Pressure: Industry Imaging Strategies to Rise Above Chaos #AskIndustry Panel Discussion." Furthermore, please join us at the Visage sponsored, SIIM26 Welcome Reception, Wednesday, June 10 from 6:30 – 8:30pm.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at SIIM26, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend SIIM26, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Platform™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, mobile imaging and spatial workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 | Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 | Open Archive), AI optimized reporting (Visage 7 | Reporting) and artificial intelligence (Visage 7 | AI) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, Visage Ease VP, Visage Chat+, Live Connect, One Viewer, One Platform, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search, Visage Ix, and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

SOURCE Visage Imaging, Inc.