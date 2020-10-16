Visage Signs Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität for PACS

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced the signing of Munich-based Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität ("LMU Klinikum"), one of the largest university hospitals in Europe.

The contract will see the company's Visage 7 technology implemented across all LMU Klinikum's radiology and subspecialty imaging departments replacing existing legacy PACS with a single centralized instance of the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7"). With a One ViewerTM philosophy, Visage 7 is also used in the hospital's state of the art operating theatre suite for HD OR video documentation and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) archival and viewing.

LMU Faculty of Medicine is the largest medical training institution in southern Germany and regarded as one of the top academic hospitals in Europe. The implementation is scheduled to commence in December 2020.

"We look forward to taking our partnership with Visage to the next level as we implement their technology across our radiology department," said Dr. Kurt Kruber, CIO of LMU Klinikum. "The Visage platform provides a highly scalable and reliable platform combined with sophisticated clinical features that will support us in both day-to-day patient care and advanced research."

"We are very excited about this project," said Dr. Malte Westerhoff, Visage Imaging Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "LMU Klinikum is a thought leader in making a digital strategy a core principle of their operations. We are confident that our technology and expertise can make a significant contribution to helping LMU Klinikum continuously enhance efficiency and patient outcomes."

"Traditionally, large European teaching hospitals like LMU Klinikum have standardized on IT platforms from large, multinational imaging equipment (modality) vendors making this a difficult market to penetrate," said Dr. Sam Hupert, CEO of Visage Imaging. "Accordingly, this is a very significant milestone for us in this highly competitive market."

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

Visage Imaging is a global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native to Visage 7. www.visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, ANV, and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

SOURCE Visage Imaging, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.visageimaging.com

