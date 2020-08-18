Visible Announces a Call for Entries for The Visible Connect Accelerator Program

"Visible is entrepreneurial at its core and before we ever launched a product, we launched our Visible Connect Program to empower tech-forward nonprofit ventures across the country," said Miguel Quiroga, CEO of Visible. "The goal of this accelerator program is to create a program with a more holistic approach to building community and support, one that speaks to the heart and soul of who we are as a company and supports nonprofits in a new way for continued growth and success."

As part of the Visible Connect Accelerator Program, nonprofits will receive a $15,000 unrestricted financial grant in addition to free mobile devices and service for one year on Visible's network. The accelerator program will also provide direct leadership coaching and mentorship via 1:1 meetings, a 5-day virtual summit, and more to help founders scale their organizations. Visible's leaders and employees will help provide technological insight, marketing advice, and infrastructure support.

"This is a new way to envision how we support nonprofits and reimagine how social responsibility fits into our core values as a company," said Meagan Dorsch, Head of Social Good at Visible. "It's more than just a grant. Our research has shown that new organizations are seeking more meaningful support from accelerators, and with Visible Connect, we are meeting the needs of these entrepreneurs at every step."

Applications will be open through Sept. 7, 2020. If you are a social entrepreneur, or know someone who would be interested in applying, please direct them to the Visible Connect website.

For further information: [email protected]

ABOUT VISIBLE

Visible is the first all-digital wireless carrier in the U.S. The Verizon company, which was recently named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world, is designed to fundamentally change the way consumers get phone service. Furthermore, as part of its charter, Visible supports nonprofit entrepreneurs who are striving to close opportunity gaps through mobile technology.

ABOUT UNCHARTED

Uncharted backs social entrepreneurs piloting bold new approaches to creating impact by connecting them to the capital, mentorship, and peer communities they need to scale their solutions. To date, Uncharted has helped ventures raise $315 million, create an impact in 96 countries, and benefit 55 million lives. For more information, visit www.uncharted.org .

SOURCE Visible