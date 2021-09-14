Visibly, RestoringVision, and NewGlobe to provide free vision tests and prescription eyewear to over 5,000 people including children in Nigeria

Seeing clearly should be a right; we believe that vision prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Tweet this

RestoringVision has dedicated nearly two decades of work to creating equitable access to eyeglasses around the world. Their work began with providing basic vision screenings and reading glasses. More recently the nonprofit expanded to serving children and adults with prescription glasses thanks to the support of National Vision's Made Locally, Given Globally program. By partnering with Visibly, beneficiaries will be able to receive prescription eyewear after completing Visibly's online vision test. The results will be clear, allowing children to see the chalkboard and their world.

"Our philosophy at RestoringVision is that by collaborating with partners and curating projects such as this, we can accelerate results," says Pelin Munis, Executive Director of RestoringVision. "What better results than ensuring that 5,000 school children can now see clearly because of the collaboration between RestoringVision, Visibly, and NewGlobe. We are honored to be a part of this pilot program and believe the impact is only just beginning."

"Since day one, Visibly's mission has been to provide vision resources to anyone, anywhere and at any time," says Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly. "Seeing clearly should be a right; we believe that vision prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone, and we're eager to provide these services to those in need around the globe."

Specializing in creating powerful technology-enabled education systems, NewGlobe will be leading the facilitation of the event and the distribution of the eyewear in Nigeria. This initiative is geared towards helping previously undiagnosed as well as already diagnosed patients in NewGlobe's Nigerian ecosystem of more than 30,000 teachers, more than 1 million pupils and others in the communities where our schools and education partnerships operate.

While this is the first project that Visibly, RestoringVision, and NewGlobe are collaborating on together, the partnership is just beginning. The three organizations plan on continuing to make an impact by extending this project and providing vision resources to other communities in need.

About Visibly

Visibly, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, creates digital eye care technologies that enable patient choice and convenience while providing doctors the ability to create awesome user experiences. Visibly was founded with the belief that glasses and contact lens prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily to make all aspects of vision care convenient and accessible for all.

Currently, Visibly operates under the Enforcement Policy for Remote Ophthalmic Assessment and Monitoring Devices during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency issued by the FDA in April 2020.

About RestoringVision

RestoringVision works to address the unmet need for eyeglasses in impoverished communities across the globe, and is committed to helping as many people as possible gain clear vision in order to increase productivity, continue working and earning an income, learning, and performing everyday tasks. Since 2003, RestoringVision has helped over 18 million people in 136 countries through its programs.

About NewGlobe

NewGlobe supports national and state governments by creating powerful technology-enabled education systems. An education expert and leader in learning, NewGlobe has unequalled experience in dramatically transforming educational outcomes at speed and at scale. Education is a science. NewGlobe has an unprecedented ability to gather and apply data-driven learning improvements across every aspect of the education system, providing a strong foundation for today's youth and tomorrow's future.

NewGlobe, was incorporated in 2007 and has since grown to support many different types of education programmes across multiple continents, the vast majority of which are public education programmes. In Nigeria, NewGlobe supports the EdoBEST and EKOEXCEL programmes in Edo and Lagos States, respectively, as well as the community school programmes in Lagos and Osun States.

