Visier and Fuel50 Sign Strategic Partnership to Improve Relationship Between Skills and Business Outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Fuel50 , creator of the world's fastest-growing talent marketplace platform. Through this partnership, joint customers will gain unparalleled insights into the relationship between individual skills development, skill dynamics within teams and business performance.

"The combination of Visier and Fuel50 will allow joint customers to bring skills into the broader application of business effectiveness," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "Not only do effective learning and development programs improve retention and individual performance, but as this strategic partnership shows, it creates an environment that fosters high performing organizations. We are excited to be working with Fuel50 to help our joint customers glean new insights into their people and programs."

By jointly utilizing Visier and Fuel50 data, customers will be given greater insight into how their learning and development programs are directly related to the overall business performance. Cross referencing Fuel50's newly released FuelMobility™ skills data with Visier People® analytics creates a powerful combination of insights on the skills capability across the business, and any capability and succession risks.

"We are passionate about delivering a level of skills and capability intelligence to our clients that enables them to future-proof their workforce," said Anne Fulton, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuel50. "This partnership will support our clients, like NetApp, on their journey to transform their people experience in their business."

"There is no going back to the way we worked pre-COVID. Talent looks at work differently now. Through technology and leadership, my vision is to enable employees to feel they are doing the best work of their career at NetApp from anywhere," said Larry McAlister, Vice President of global talent at NetApp. "Visier and Fuel50 provide powerful collaboration tools for us to clearly understand skills development—and gaps—in our organization. By combining and analyzing data sets, we will be able to identify high-performing teams and highlight those teams' skills to create learning and development opportunities for the full organization. This is just one starting point, and we believe the partnership will highlight many more opportunities to come."

In addition to the announced partnership, Fuel50 has pledged to support the People Intelligence Alliance ; announced by Visier, Alliance members pledge their support for an open and connected ecosystem of people data to support customer innovation in HR technology.

About Visier

Visier's purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with 5,000 customers in 75 countries around the world.

About Fuel50:

Fuel50 is an award-winning talent marketplace platform that delivers career path transparency, mobilizes internal talent supply and evolves an organization's workforce for the future. Featuring AI-driven talent and skills forecasting from the world's fastest-growing talent experience platform, Fuel50 is the future of work.

