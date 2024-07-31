Visier and SmartRecruiters Announce Embedded Partnership to Power Talent Acquisition Leaders with Advanced Data Solutions

SmartAnalytics Pro delivers enhanced capabilities and a more comprehensive analytics

experience for SmartRecruiters' customers

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, announced an embedded partnership with SmartRecruiters , allowing their customers to seamlessly integrate advanced data solutions into their workflows.

SmartRecruiters is introducing SmartAnalytics Pro, an advanced analytics solution powered by Visier that enables customers to create personalized reporting hubs within SmartRecruiters, significantly boosting their teams' analytical capabilities.

"Talent acquisition leaders are leveraging analytics to streamline their hiring process, increase efficiency and diagnose issues within the hiring cycle," said Zack Johnson, general manager embedded, Visier. "Our partnership with SmartRecruiters ensures analytics are accessible and easy to understand, freeing up TA leaders to focus on recruiting rather than analysis."

SmartRecruiters' partnership with Visier allows the enterprise talent acquisition software provider to deliver enhanced capabilities and a more comprehensive analytics experience for their 4000+ customers worldwide.

"This collaboration enhances our offering, providing users with powerful, actionable insights that drive smarter hiring decisions and improve overall efficiency," said Mike Stevens, vice president strategy and PMM, SmartRecruiters. "At SmartRecruiters, our mission is to revolutionize the hiring process and empower companies to achieve their talent acquisition goals. Partnering with Visier has allowed us to seamlessly integrate advanced analytics directly into our platform with SmartAnalytics Pro, delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

SmartRecruiters' partnership with Visier is built on Alpine by Visier , the world's leading people data platform, enabling SmartRecruiters to deliver enterprise grade analytics to companies of all sizes, from SMBs to large global organizations. For more information on Visier's Embedded analytics, visit https://www.visier.com/embedded/ .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

