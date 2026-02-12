Visier Reveals 2026 Partner of the Year Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in Workforce Intelligence, today announced the winners of its 2026 Partner of the Year Awards. These annual awards honor a distinguished group of partners who in the previous year have demonstrated exceptional dedication to driving business growth, delivering outstanding customer service, and accelerating measurable value for enterprises who embed workforce intelligence into business-critical decisions worldwide.

As demand for data-driven insights in the workplace continues to scale, Visier's partner ecosystem has played a critical role in helping customers navigate complex workforce challenges. This year's award recipients were selected based on their excellence in customer satisfaction, innovative service delivery, and their impact on Visier's global expansion.

2026 Award Recipients

Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte

"We invest in our clients' success by helping deliver measurable outcomes and a consistent experience across each stage of transformation," said Eric Bokelberg, Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We value the strategic role Visier plays in strengthening workforce insights and connecting people data to business decisions. As a Visier Partner of the Year award recipient, we're proud to combine our workforce analytics experience with Visier's workforce intelligence to help leaders translate insights into action and drive sustained impact."

Americas Partner of the Year: nCloud

"Being named Partner of the Year by Visier is a meaningful recognition and a reflection of the trust they've placed in nCloud as a strategic partner," said Brian Hodges, President and Co-Founder of nCloud. "That trust is reinforced through the results we deliver for our customers, as many continue to expand their use of People Analytics and deepen their engagement with our teams. We're focused on helping organizations extend HR's impact across the business—from improving sales performance to strengthening Professional Services delivery—by translating workforce insights into confident, data-driven decisions aligned to real business outcomes."

EMEA Partner of the Year: NIIT

"Winning the EMEA Partner of the Year award is validation of the exceptional work that NIIT has been doing with Visier over the last year," said DJ Chadha, NIIT Chief Customer Officer. "Our strategic choice to focus on customer results before a public announcement has set a high standard of excellence. With this foundation firmly established in EMEA, NIIT is well-positioned to bring the same momentum to the North American market as we expand our global partnership with Visier."

A Commitment to Shared Success

Visier and its partners are centered on the mission to help enterprises simplify the complexity of people analytics and surface the most vital insights that drive business outcomes.

"Through strong and deliberate collaboration, Visier and our partners are leading the charge in transforming dormant HR data points into valuable Workforce Intelligence," said Tim Quan, Global Vice President, Partnerships at Visier. "We're proud to recognize this year's Partner of the Year Award winners, Deloitte, nCloud, and NIIT. Together we have provided our joint customers with the tools and intelligence needed to innovate and drive informed, strategic business results. From Workforce Planning and Org Design to Enterprise People Management, we are committed with our partners to deliver the next generation of people-centered solutions that provide the most positive impact to our customers' business."

For more information on Visier's market-leading solutions and its world-class partners, visit Visier.com .

