Visier Announces Appointment of Fionna Song as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the appointment of Fionna Song as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Fionna previously served as Visier's Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, leading the company's recent Series E funding round of $125M USD.

"Fionna has proven to be an invaluable member of Visier's leadership team," said Ryan Wong, CEO and co-founder of Visier. "Her leadership, judgment and expertise have been essential in our growth, steering us through multiple investment rounds and the last few years of turbulent market changes. We are very excited to welcome Fionna as our new CFO as we enter our next chapter of accelerating growth."

Fionna brings over fifteen years of experience in the tech industry, encompassing high growth multinational organizations. Fionna's expertise includes financial planning and analysis, capital strategy and fundraising, business operations, governance and reporting. Prior to Visier, Fionna held senior Finance roles at organizations including Crystal Decisions/Business Objects, ACL Services, and ResponseTek.

This appointment comes at a time of record growth and change for Visier, marked by the best fiscal year in the company's history and a recently announced vision for the next act of the people analytics category. Dubbed the People Cloud , this initiative builds upon Visier's category defining people analytics platform, bringing data-driven insights to a variety of different roles, including HR, people managers and executives, to make better decisions on behalf of both the employee and the business..

