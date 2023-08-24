Visier Announces Appointment of Paul Rubenstein as Chief Customer Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced the appointment of Paul Rubenstein as the company's Chief Customer Officer. Rubenstein has been with the organization since 2017, previously serving as the Chief People Officer for the company.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience in the HR and people analytics space to our team," said Ryan Wong, CEO and co-founder of Visier. "His progressive vision around how HR can drive tangible business impacts, and his experience of supporting our customers in their people analytics journey makes him a natural fit for the role. It's been a pleasure having Paul lead our internal HR team, and I'm excited to have him bring that knowledge over to our customer base."

Rubenstein brings over 25 years of experience in the HR and people analytics space. In the six plus years Rubenstein has been with the Visier team, he has acted as the company's Chief People Officer, and previously as a Vice President of Value Engineering. Prior to joining Visier, Rubenstein worked with global HR functions and CHROs in the advisory practices at both Mercer and Aon Hewitt.

"Our customers are unlocking the power of people data to drive talent and business outcomes. Right now, People Analytics is changing how CHROs work with CEOs and boards," said Rubenstein. "I am excited to bring my experience, both inside and outside of Visier, to aid our customers in driving business impact from their people data."

As a thought leader in the future of work, Paul's insights have been featured in Entrepreneur , Employee Benefits News , HR Magazine and more. He's been a keynote speaker across various global HR conferences such as Unleash, HR Technology Conference, Gartner ReimagineHR and SHRM.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

SOURCE Visier