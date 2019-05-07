Visier Announces Expansive Global Partner Ecosystem

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, a globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the formation of a formal partner network, bringing together global and regional leaders in HR consulting and HR management. The objective of the network is to assist customers with achieving maximum value from their investment in people analytics and planning.

"The adoption of people analytics is about business transformation," said John Schwarz, Visier CEO and Founder. "Visier has solved the problem of deploying analytics and planning rapidly and easily, with little dependence on customers' technical resources. The purpose of the services partners network is to engage with customers to create better future outcomes by changing their policies, processes and practices to reflect the insight gained from the use of analytics."

"Our customers know that people analytics and workforce planning capabilities are no longer optional; they are core components in the future of work. To get the job done, an organization's people analytics solution needs to be comprehensive, intuitive, and provide actionable results - Visier People does all of these," said Ram Subramanian, Global Head- HCM Practice for Tata Consultancy Services. "When we work with our customers, we bring the best solutions in the market to combine with our expert advisory services so that we can enable their digital transformations from yesterday's traditional enterprises into digitally tomorrow's future-ready, Business 4.0 organizations."

The Visier partner network includes a range of partners, each a recognized leader in their space.

Visier Global Strategic Partners

Visier Global Strategic Partners provide HR consulting, business advisory, and system integration services on a global scale. Partners include:

Mercer : A global consulting leader that delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce.

A global consulting leader that delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Aon : A leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions.

A leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Accenture : Accenture is a leading global services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With 477,000 people serving clients in 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture is a leading global services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With 477,000 people serving clients in 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Tata Consultancy Services : A global leader in IT services, consulting & business solutions with a large network of innovation & delivery centers.

Visier Regional Strategic Partners

Visier Regional Strategic Partners provide boutique HR consulting services on a regional scale. Partners include:

Anchor HR: A consultancy that partners with organizations to build mission-focussed cultures, scale effectively, and adapt to changing business demands.

A consultancy that partners with organizations to build mission-focussed cultures, scale effectively, and adapt to changing business demands. PA Consulting Group: the global innovation and transformation consultancy.

the global innovation and transformation consultancy. People Analytics Success: A consultancy that provides advisory, coaching and education services specific to the people analytics space.

A consultancy that provides advisory, coaching and education services specific to the people analytics space. Reframe.work Inc.: A consultancy advising leaders on workforce, HR and analytics strategies to bring organizational resiliency.

A consultancy advising leaders on workforce, HR and analytics strategies to bring organizational resiliency. Workforce Insights: An advisory firm that supports organizations in developing and strengthening capabilities on the topics of workforce strategy, management and measurement.

An advisory firm that supports organizations in developing and strengthening capabilities on the topics of workforce strategy, management and measurement. Workforce Transformation: An advisory firm that aligns the workforce with business priorities through strategic planning and people analytics.

An advisory firm that aligns the workforce with business priorities through strategic planning and people analytics. 3n Strategy: A consultancy that works with organizations to accelerate their adoption of evidenced-based people decision-making

Visier Data Partners

Visier Data Partners provide new data types, data on-boarding, and data integration services to our customers. Partners include:

The Cloud Connectors: Delivering cloud integrations connecting systems, information and people to streamline Human Capital Management business processes.

Delivering cloud integrations connecting systems, information and people to streamline Human Capital Management business processes. Modulus Data: The recognized expert in data integration for HR applications.

The recognized expert in data integration for HR applications. TrustSphere: The leader in Relationship Analytics helps organizations leverage Network Analysis (ONA), to address key business challenges including workforce planning, sales force effectiveness, measuring the impact of D&I initiatives - now available for integration within Visier People.

For more information regarding Visier's partner ecosystem, or to apply to become a member, visit www.visier.com/partners .

About Visier

Our curiosity, the desire to understand, is inseparable from what it means to be human. But, in the hype of big data analytics, we've forgotten that data does not equal knowledge.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters: answering the right business questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier is dedicated to transforming business analytics, to providing leaders with clear answers to critical business questions — out-of-the-box, without the hassle and cost of data management, statements of work, and long and risky development projects.

Visier lets companies say goodbye to data quality problems, to complexity, to costly tools, to endless service fees, and to guesswork. A people strategy platform designed by domain experts for leaders, Visier lets leaders say hello to clarity, to confidence, to meaningful answers — and to better business performance. Say hello to Visier. Outsmart, outperform.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

