Visier Announces Keynote Speakers and Session Lineup for Outsmart 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today announced the keynotes speakers and session lineup for Outsmart 2022 , the definitive people analytics conference of the year. This is the third year Visier has hosted the event as a free virtual conference, making it accessible for HR leaders and experts across the globe.

This year's Outsmart, themed "A new day for people, a new day for work" takes place virtually on May 4th and 5th, featuring speakers with diverse backgrounds and significant expertise from all areas of business to support HR in bringing strategic impact to their organizations.

"Outsmart has grown to become one of the most impactful people driven conferences of the year," said Paul Rubenstein, Chief People Officer of Visier. "This year's event comes in the midst of great change in the social contract between employees and employers. Every leader, not just HR, is looking for a deeper understanding of their people to find the best way forward."

Visier is proud to feature an incredible lineup of keynote speakers, including:

Susan David , PhD - One of the world's leading management thinkers and bestselling author of Emotional Agility .

, PhD - One of the world's leading management thinkers and bestselling author of . Steve Cadigan - Author, speaker and LinkedIn's first CHRO responsible for scaling the company from 400 to 4,000 employees in under four years.

- Author, speaker and LinkedIn's first CHRO responsible for scaling the company from 400 to 4,000 employees in under four years. Dan Riley - Co-founder of RADICL, thought leader, technologist, change agent, and optimist in the area of people experience and the future of work.

- Co-founder of RADICL, thought leader, technologist, change agent, and optimist in the area of people experience and the future of work. Ravin Jesuthasan - Global Leader of Transformation at Mercer, recognized futurist, global thought leader, and author on the future of work.

Sessions at this year's conference will be organized around three tracks: An inspiration track, designed to inspire the next generation of problem solving with people data; a practice track, providing real world examples of how leading organizations are tackling some of the major workforce challenges of today; and a learn track, where attendees will have an opportunity to build their knowledge and skill sets to bring solutions back to their individual organizations.

Free registration for Outsmart 2022 is open now, but space is limited. Visit https://www.visier.com/outsmart/ to reserve your spot and for further details about the speaker lineup and agenda.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber, and more.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

