Visier Announces Q3 Momentum as People Analytics Demand Surges

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, closed out the company's third fiscal quarter of the year with a surge in product innovation and market recognition.

"Market timing is everything and people analytics is clearly having its moment," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "We've seen unprecedented change, from resignations hitting all time highs, to mandatory SEC disclosures on diversity, equity and inclusion. All of this is contributing to the surge we're experiencing in this market. While this is certainly good for business, what's equally important is that we're able to make a difference. We're incredibly proud to be able to support our customers with innovations that directly tackle these urgent challenges."

Visier's Q3, which ended on October 31, brought the company's total customer count to over 12,000, with more than 12 million employee records under management. Highlights from this quarter include:

Company Achievements

Visier launched Visier NOW , a new suite of product offerings designed specifically to tackle today's most pressing workforce issues. Two new products were available at launch: Retention Focus, which is tailor made to support businesses during the "Great Resignation"; and Guided Diversity Planning, a purpose-built solution to help turn DEI promises into actionable plans.

, a new suite of product offerings designed specifically to tackle today's most pressing workforce issues. Two new products were available at launch: Retention Focus, which is tailor made to support businesses during the "Great Resignation"; and Guided Diversity Planning, a purpose-built solution to help turn DEI promises into actionable plans. Visier received a TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for its ongoing work to advance progress in diversity, equity and inclusion. This is the second year in a row Visier has been recognized with a Tech Cares Award, with the 2020 award focused on the company's Covid-19 response and support to customers.

for its ongoing work to advance progress in diversity, equity and inclusion. This is the second year in a row Visier has been recognized with a Tech Cares Award, with the 2020 award focused on the company's Covid-19 response and support to customers. Visier was also recognized by Intellyx with the 2021 Digital Innovator Award . Focused on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors that support it, this award recognizes a vendor that demonstrates significant enterprise value in the IT marketplace.

Customer Momentum

In Q3 Visier welcomed dozens of new, and returning customers from the global retail sector, services industry, global insurance, finance, electronics, manufacturing, supply chain, health information technology, science, and biotechnology.

Snap Inc. shared how they are using data, and people analytics, to support their comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. By 2025, they plan to increase underrepresented U.S. racial and ethnic groups to 20%, increase women in tech roles to 25% and increase women, and U.S. racial and ethnic groups by 30% in leadership.

shared how they are using data, and people analytics, to support their comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. By 2025, they plan to increase underrepresented U.S. racial and ethnic groups to 20%, increase women in tech roles to 25% and increase women, and U.S. racial and ethnic groups by 30% in leadership. NCI highlighted how the combined use of Visier and iCIMS enables their organization with data-driven recruitment and talent acquisition strategies. With long-term, multi-year contracts at stake, NCI relies on the integration of iCIMS into Visier, to get a single view of both the candidate pipeline and their entire human capital management function across all employee lifecycle activities.

how the combined use of Visier and iCIMS enables their organization with data-driven recruitment and talent acquisition strategies. With long-term, multi-year contracts at stake, NCI relies on the integration of iCIMS into Visier, to get a single view of both the candidate pipeline and their entire human capital management function across all employee lifecycle activities. Visier celebrated some of its leading enterprise customers with an integrated advertising and editorial program featuring people analytics leaders from companies like Providence , Panasonic , Wayfair , eBay and more.

, , , and more. Visier relaunched its editorial site as Outsmart, featuring daily ideas and insights by and for people-centered leaders. Previously known as Clarity, Outsmart shares the name of Visier's annual customer conference, and features articles, profiles and videos for HR and people leaders. The site recently published the first annual Top 25 HR Leaders to Watch .

Market Momentum

Visier and Degreed announced a new partnership where Visier's analytics engine will be embedded in Degreed's learning experience platform. This offering is planned for general availability in Q4 of this year.

where Visier's analytics engine will be embedded in Degreed's learning experience platform. This offering is planned for general availability in Q4 of this year. Visier published a new research report " Stop the Exit " with new insights into the ongoing "Great Resignation." This report outlines the highest levels of resignations seen since the year 2000, and what strategies organizations have implemented to successfully retain critical employees.

" with new insights into the ongoing "Great Resignation." This report outlines the highest levels of resignations seen since the year 2000, and what strategies organizations have implemented to successfully retain critical employees. Visier ran a series of high profile highway billboard ads in San Francisco , Chicago , Boston and New York to draw attention to the urgent topics of the resignation wave and the need to tackle diversity, equity and inclusion as a top corporate priority.

Leadership Momentum

Visier welcomed two new independent board members . Visier welcomed Tina Jones , Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at Cadence Design Systems; and Darryl Robinson , Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of CommonSpirit Health.

. Visier welcomed , Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at Cadence Design Systems; and , Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of CommonSpirit Health. As a founding member of the People Intelligence Alliance, Visier welcomed the new Thought Leadership Council . Launched in September 2020 , the People Intelligence Alliance integrated a community of vendors, practitioners, customers, and service providers committed to openness and connectivity of data, to bring new levels of clarity and insights to HR and people management.

Companies use Visier to understand and improve their workforce at every stage of the employee lifecycle--from recruitment to retirement. Visier is designed to answer virtually any question HR, people managers and executives need to ask about their workforce to improve diversity and inclusion, performance and productivity, employee retention and happiness, and to more effectively plan hiring and career progression, and manage people and teams.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 12,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

