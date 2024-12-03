Visier Announces World's First Analytic AI Agent Platform to Augment and Extend Every Employees' Performance and Productivity

Visier's Agentic AI Platform makes it easy to create powerful agent-based solutions that unleash productivity by giving every manager omniscient superpowers with a 360° view of every employee and the work they do.





A pillar of Visier's ongoing "Open for Builders" strategy, the new Agentic AI Platform lets customers and partners design, build and rapidly deliver their own Agentic AI solutions embedded within any custom or commercial application or workflow.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, today announced a powerful new agent-based workforce AI platform that allows HRIT leaders and peopletech product teams to create powerful and secure agentic AI solutions. Designed to give organizations a Workforce AI Edge, this first-of-its-kind agent-based AI platform provides technical teams the foundation to launch their own team of AI-based agents that brings together all the critical enterprise data across people and work.

"Agentic AI is the single clearest demonstration of how AI will forever change how we work—and how we work with data," said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO, Visier. "Unlike other agentic AI platforms that focus on automation of workflows, we're fixated on an equally important, but distinctly different challenge: unleashing AI agents to analyze people and work data, both inside and outside an organization, to quickly deliver the answers and recommendations that drive workforce impact."

Visier's approach to agentic AI puts power in the hands of citizen developers, allowing creativity to supersede technical skills with a low-code no-code development environment. These builders can create their own collections of instructions that give Visier Agents direction to perform data-driven tasks. Visier Agents then traverse any number of data sources, inside or outside of an organization, to answer questions, make recommendations, and perform actions.

"For all the power of large language models (LLMs), they are not known to be particularly good at making sense of enterprise data," Wong continued. "Visier has built an analytic AI agent platform that's remarkably enterprise-data-capable, delivering insights and answers that you can understand and trust."

Data analytics software has evolved over the past 30 years with a range of innovations designed to extract, integrate, transform, and organize data so humans can draw insights through data exploration. With Visier's Agentic AI Platform, the target focus of Visier's innovation is extracting, integrating, transforming, and organizing data so LLMs, not just humans, can understand the data. Once LLMs understand the data, they can produce richer, more useful insights back to the business. The result is better insights in the hands of everyone, not just analysts and the most data literate employees.

Visier's AI Agent platform provides a panoramic view of what has happened, what is happening and can suggest best practices to create impactful change. Visier Agents can then continue to monitor and report on these actions, alerting managers to any changes or divergence so they have a real-time view of how work is translating into impact and results.

With this platform, Visier customers and partners can develop their own agents to carry out any task that depends on data across any number of internal and external sources. For example:

An IT organization or systems integrator could build a solution that allows managers to ask the Visier AI Agent to compile insights for understanding an employee's activity, output and achievements over a six-month period and how this compares with peers.



A talent acquisition software vendor could use the platform to create a virtual assistant inside its products that automatically parses resumes, or helps to compile and distribute monthly reports with relevant insights to a diverse set of audiences at scale.



An IT organization or systems integrator could use the platform to create an AI agent-based sales manager assistant to compile and present a report in advance of a sales forecast meeting; or a win/loss analysis in support of a post-mortem review, emailing updates to all relevant stakeholders.

This launch comes on the heels of substantial workforce AI momentum from Visier, including:

Visier's generative AI digital assistant, Vee, in its first year of commercial availability is in active use by thousands of organizations, representing one of the few examples of scaled deployment of generative AI in the HR technology ecosystem.

Vee was licensed and deployed by Visier Embedded partner, Paycor, to over two million users.

Vee won two major awards at this year's HR Tech conference, including Product of the Year and Top Tech Innovation, their equivalent of best in show.

Visier announced major enhancements to Vee, including integration with Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Teams, document indexing; and " Vee Boards ," a brand new AI-driven product experience designed to deliver targeted workforce insights and recommendations to c-suite executives, including CHROs and CFOs.

"Visier is making huge strides in the world of workforce AI," said Neal Meister, director of people data solutions at eBay. "We're excited for Vee, Vee Boards and the massive potential of this agent-based platform. Everyone talks about AI these days, of course, but few companies can walk the talk the way Visier does."

Visier's Agentic AI Platform is currently available for limited customer and partner preview, and was featured as a sneak-peak to customers in November, as part of OUTSMART Local, a regional customer event held in New York City. Wider commercial availability for customers and partners is expected in the first half of next year.

You can learn more about this announcement and the role of agents in workforce AI strategies by attending a public Fireside Chat on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT, hosted by Stacia Garr, co-founder and principal analyst of RedThread Research; and featuring Keith Bigelow, Visier's chief product officer. Register here to reserve your spot.

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com.

