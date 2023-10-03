Visier Appoints Keith Bigelow as Chief Product Officer

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced the appointment of Keith Bigelow as Chief Product Officer. Bigelow is a well known executive in AI, analytics and enterprise SaaS, having led product teams for some of the most notable enterprise software companies in the world.

"We are thrilled  to welcome Keith to the Visier team," said Ryan Wong, CEO and co-founder of Visier. "He's a highly effective product leader who has a wealth of experience in our space and I'm excited to see the energy, creativity and bold thinking he brings to the team."

Before joining Visier, Bigelow held senior executive product, strategy and GM roles in Data, Planning and Analytics/AI with companies like Workday, GE Healthcare, SAP BusinessObjects, and Salesforce, where he led the creation of the Analytics Cloud and Salesforce's first AI/ML technology acquisition.

"Visier is the undisputed leader in the people analytics space, offering the most robust and comprehensive solutions on the market," said Bigelow. "The company is at an exciting moment with its product evolution and market timing, and I am eager to work with this talented group in guiding the future product vision and the next stage of growth."

This appointment comes as Visier expands its core offering of people analytics, through innovative new solutions like Visier's Generative AI assistant Vee, Smart Compensation planning, and collaboration analytics solution Workplace Dynamics, which was recently awarded a Top HR Product of the Year by HR Executive. Bigelow's first week with Visier will be in October at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. where Visier is exhibiting as a Diamond Sponsor.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 30,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

