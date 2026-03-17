Visier Launches Global Partner Program to Revamp and Accelerate Ecosystem Growth

The award-winning leader looks to unlock workforce innovation through partners

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the global leader in Workforce Intelligence, today announced the launch of its new Visier Global Partner Program. This program, which already counts some of the world's most trusted HR and business consultancies in its ranks, aims to unlock growth, enhance customer value, promote innovation, and empower partners and customers alike to leverage Visier's Workforce AI solutions to connect talent to outcomes.

"Our commitment to building a world-class partner ecosystem is a deep commitment to our customers," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "By focusing on fostering a culture of partner-led innovation, we are ensuring that our clients have the most sophisticated workforce insights in the industry powered by our world-class Visier Workforce AI. When our partners have a great experience, our customers win."

The Visier Global Partner Program is designed to empower partners with the tools, enablement, and incentives needed to help customers unlock the full value of their workforce data.

Key elements of Visier's Partner Program include:

New Go-To-Market Programs: Best in class incentives and sales motions that reward partners for helping their customers with Visier.

Partner-Led Innovation : Partners have an opportunity to innovate with Visier by leveraging Visier's Workforce AI platform to curate specialized solutions to meet customers' needs. For customers, this means access to a wider array of industry-specific "plug-and-play" innovations tailored to their unique workforce challenges.

Partner Experience : The Visier Partner program provides partners with the enablement, go to market resources, and tools needed to empower them to support their customers.

Organizational Support: Visier is on a mission to work with our partners to ensure customer success with unparalleled synergy and support in both the sales and implementation phases of the customer journey and lifecycle.

"Visier is building a next-generation partner ecosystem, combining the industry's most advanced Workforce AI with a next-generation, partner-led growth model," said Tim Quan, Global Vice President of Partnerships. "Together with our partners, we empower organizations to unlock the full value of their workforce data, generating actionable insights, anticipating future workforce needs, and driving smarter talent and workforce decisions with Visier Workforce AI."

To learn more about the Visier Partner Program and apply to join, visit the Visier Partners page, or stop by booth #231 at Unleash America.

About Visier

Visier is the global leader in Workforce Intelligence, empowering organizations to make every people decision with confidence. Through Visier Workforce AI, our award-winning AI technology delivers actionable insights that help HR leaders plan, decide, and act at the moments that matter most. As the market leader in people analytics, workforce planning, organizational design, and manager effectiveness, we enable companies worldwide to drive smarter workforce decisions, optimize talent strategies, and achieve measurable business impact. Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Panasonic, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com.

Media Contact:

Walker Sands for Visier

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier