Visier Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius For Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"As an organization, we've challenged ourselves to go beyond good intentions, finding ways to hold us all accountable for creating a diverse workforce and culture of belonging," said Paul Rubenstein, Chief People Officer of Visier. "We've placed accountability, transparency and community at the center of our dialog — and we've used data to light the path to change."

In late 2020, Visier launched the "Open Mind, Open Book, Open Heart" framework. Through this program, Visier set out to combine the practices that shape individual talent decisions with the culture that fosters inclusion through the use of data. At the core of this initiative is transparency and accountability, which is reinforced by sharing data that highlights progress against stated goals.

"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition — we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."

Winners of the Tech Cares Award are B2B technology companies that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Recognized organizations were selected by the TrustRadius research team, which thoroughly vetted nominees.

This is the second year in a row Visier has been recognized with this award, with last year's Tech Cares Award celebrating companies that went above and beyond to provide their communities, clients, and frontline workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 11,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

For more information, visit www.visier.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier

Related Links

http://www.visiercorp.com

