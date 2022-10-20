Visier Embedded Analytics Celebrates Five Years of Delivering Advanced Analytics to Businesses of All Sizes, Crossing 25,000 Customers

Visier's embedded partnerships include leading organizations like Paycor, TriNet Zenefits, iCIMS, Degreed and more.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today celebrated the five-year milestone of its embedded analytics business.

Visier's Embedded Analytics has empowered product leaders across the globe to utilize advanced analytics as a growth driver and competitive edge. With Visier, they can be in the market with deep people insights and easy-to-use, visually delightful dashboards in months, rather than the years it takes to build analytics.

"Embedding with Visier, Paycor Analytics empowers our customers with high-impact, easy-to-consume, real-time data insights that allow them to focus on building winning teams," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer of Paycor. "This offering has helped take the complexity out of workforce analysis and planning despite today's challenging labor market."

Visier's embedded business has grown substantially over five years. The company has multiple partners, which together cover the entire market of HR technology, each of which utilize Visier's powerful people analytics solution within their platform. They include Paycor, Insperity, TriNet Zenefits, iCIMS, Degreed, Cegid, PeopleFluent, and symplr. Together these partners represent 25,000 customers with more than 3 million employee records.

"The growth of our embedded business has proven that people analytics is a must-have for every organization with people data," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer at Visier. "Through embedding, our partners can harness the power of Visier's people analytics expertise, constant innovation, and a world-class go-to-market team to help their customers make critical business decisions concerning their workforce. While we're delighted by the growth of our embedded business, we're even more delighted by the growth and innovation it has helped our partners to achieve."

More details about Visier's embedded business can be found at www.visier.com/products/embedded-analytics/ .

About Visier

Visier is the global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Visier Embedded Analytics lets you empower your customers with award-winning people analytics. Building your solution is resource-intensive, expensive, and challenging. Whether you're a Payroll, Talent Management, Workforce Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning, and Development, or a broader 360 HRIS vendor - Embedding with Visier will give you the right tools to go to market with an analytics solution faster than any other route available in the market.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

SOURCE Visier