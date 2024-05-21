Visier Extends the Impact of its Workforce Benchmark Data Through a Partnership with The Josh Bersin Company

Visier's benchmarking data, selected by The Josh Bersin Company for its validity, utility, and global importance, is now deeply integrated into Josh Bersin Company's research library, and accessible via its AI assistant Galileo™ to inform HR best practices

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, announced today at Irresistible 2024: The Global Conference for HR Leaders and Their Teams that two of the company's industry benchmark data sets will be made available to human capital advisory firm The Josh Bersin Company 's corporate members.

Visier's Workforce Benchmark data is unmatched in the industry, assembled over the past 14 years from Visier proprietary sources based on more than 21 million aggregated and de-identified employee records from some of the largest global companies spanning the most high profile industries.

"We believe that employees are the linchpin to achieving profitable growth for any organization, but to achieve this, companies need to understand specifically how people impact business, and how the business impacts their people," said Jake Sorofman, chief marketing officer, Visier. "We have always sought out partnerships to further broaden the reach of our benchmark insights and we're excited about the impact this partnership, with one of the industry's top influencers, will have on HR teams around the world."

More than 7,000 members of The Josh Bersin Company can now access metrics of the Visier Benchmark Data via Galileo ™, an AI Assistant that enables easy and quick access to understand, learn, and seek out best-practices in every area of HR through data and content.

"Benchmarking is one of the most strategic tools in an HR professional's arsenal," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. "By welcoming Visier to the Galileo Trusted Content Partners Program, we are excited to provide high-quality industry benchmarks in areas like voluntary turnover, span of control and more from a leading provider of people analytics."

Through the partnership with The Josh Bersin Company, Visier provides industry benchmark data on two key workforce metrics: employee turnover, particularly resignations; and span of control, specific to manager ratio. HR and business professionals can now query Galileo™ on resignation rates by industry, tenure, gender, and manager status, as well as the manager ratio by certain industries and sub industries. For example, a nursing supervisor or healthcare leader could benefit from the power of benchmarking by asking Galileo, "I have been seeing high levels of turnover in our group. Can you tell me if my turnover is too high and if so what should I do about it?" Galileo will ask the user for more information, compare their turnover rate to industry benchmarks by tenure and guide the manager to understand the nature of their challenge. It will then directly advise the manager on benefits, flexibility, or other management tips to help, and even give the user case studies and examples to help them develop a plan.

Outside of the two Visier Workforce Benchmark datasets available through Galileo, Visier offers an extensive suite of 19 Visier Workforce Benchmarks as part of its core people analytics and other commercial offerings, allowing people leaders to compare their own organization's performance relative to peer benchmarks.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

About Galileo™

Launched in Spring 2024 and now used by more than 100 of the world's largest organizations, Galileo™ is the first AI-powered expert assistant specifically developed for HR. Trained exclusively on 25 years of Josh Bersin Company research, insights, and expertise and enriched by carefully curated material from our trusted content partners, Galileo unlocks information from over 50,000 verified assets to answer any HR-related question with timely and meaningful answers.

