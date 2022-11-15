Visier Introduces "Alpine by Visier," the World's First People Focused Platform as a Service

Open innovation platform unlocks the power of people data to drive positive change for every organization; first annual Visier developer's conference to bring together a community of HR tech developers and innovators

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced the launch of Alpine by Visier, a new Platform as a Service (PaaS) from Visier, and the first open innovation platform that makes it easy to compose, enrich, and scale powerful people focused analytic applications.

"People data is complex, messy and often lacks context," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer at Visier. "Alpine by Visier gives organizations the power to build, embed and deploy enterprise-class people analytic applications faster, more securely and more reliably by tapping into the full stack of people analytic capabilities that power over 25,000 organizations today."

Visier also announced Alpine Summit , the company's first annual developers conference. This gathering of innovators, architects, and technologists will be held Dec 6-9, 2023 in Vancouver, BC., the location of Visier's founding, and a region whose snow-capped mountains inspired the name Alpine.

Developers and organizations that build on Alpine are able to access a portfolio of modular services that can be consumed programmatically and embedded into third-party applications and workflows. In addition to powering Visier People, these platform capabilities are also the foundation for embedded analytic solutions provided by vendors like Paycor, Cegid, Insperity, and others. Alpine by Visier will broaden the reach of these platform services to other SaaS companies, systems integrators, and developers who want to build custom solutions atop Visier and/or consume individual services to augment or extend existing applications and workflows.

"Visier allows us to bring enterprise-class infrastructure to Paycor Analytics and provides a robust solution that enables data insights tailored to HR, benchmarking, predictive analytics and more, exceeding any other solution on the market," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor.

Organizations utilizing Alpine by Visier leverage over 12 years of innovation in building the most widely adopted people analytics solution on the planet. Benefits include:

The most complete people intelligence PaaS: Build and bring to market enterprise-class people applications faster by embedding a powerful array of platform services.

Build and bring to market enterprise-class people applications faster by embedding a powerful array of platform services. The only open platform for composing, scaling, and embedding people apps: Improve a workflow by embedding a single chart, or build a whole people-centric application with a powerful full stack IDE.

Improve a workflow by embedding a single chart, or build a whole people-centric application with a powerful full stack IDE. The best people data available for enriching applications: Use benchmarks, skills ontologies and AI-driven predictions to bolster your applications.

"There is no shortage of problems to be solved with work, workforce, and workplace data in business today," said Marc Solow, Managing Director, Human Capital Analytics and Insights Solutions Practice Leader at Deloitte. "That's why we're excited about our thriving alliance with Visier, and specifically, the innovative solutions that can be built atop the Alpine platform."

Alpine by Visier empowers teams and developers to focus on innovating for growth and differentiation. It provides the foundation upon which they can quickly build an enterprise-class application or functionality that scales, is easy to deploy, and is embeddable anywhere.

Five key services of Alpine by Visier include capabilities to:

Compose powerful people applications with the most complete people-centric services and APIs. Forecast, plan, analyze, visualize, share, secure, and capture people-centric stories and decisions in your application.

powerful people applications with the most complete people-centric services and APIs. Forecast, plan, analyze, visualize, share, secure, and capture people-centric stories and decisions in your application. Enrich applications with new people data, harmonize across datasets, and standardize existing data. Understand what good looks like by bringing the benchmark benefits of over 15M continuously updated employee records to your application.

applications with new people data, harmonize across datasets, and standardize existing data. Understand what good looks like by bringing the benchmark benefits of over continuously updated employee records to your application. Model the nuance of how people engage, develop, and progress by integrating people data from anywhere into the most powerful people-data modeling engine. From describing a hiring workflow to defining inclusion and belonging, gain the advantages of modeling meant for the real world complexities of people.

the nuance of how people engage, develop, and progress by integrating people data from anywhere into the most powerful people-data modeling engine. From describing a hiring workflow to defining inclusion and belonging, gain the advantages of modeling meant for the real world complexities of people. Scale , secure, and manage sensitive people data throughout its lifecycle. The world's only complete lifecycle management for secure, multi-user development with metadata merging and integrated promotion to production support.

, secure, and manage sensitive people data throughout its lifecycle. The world's only complete lifecycle management for secure, multi-user development with metadata merging and integrated promotion to production support. Extend or embed the world's most powerful and widely used people analytics application - Visier People. Access a single API, or build your own application from the ground up, or gain the speed and simplicity advantages by simply extending Visier People.

More information about Alpine by Visier can be found at www.visier.com/platform/ .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

