Visier Named One of Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the company has been listed as a winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award, a category in the Technology Fast 50™ program recognizing the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. Visier also ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "During the last two years, organizations have realized the incredible impact people data has on their business, from retaining top talent during widespread resignations, to supporting the health and wellness of teams during the pandemic. People data has never been more critical."

"We're extremely proud to recognize this year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are showcasing a level of excellence as Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision for the future, competitive drive and passion for pushing the boundaries set the pace to catapult Canadian innovation forward."

Eligibility in the Enterprise Fast 15 category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.

Companies use Visier to understand and improve their workforce at every stage of the employee lifecycle--from recruitment to retirement. Visier is designed to answer virtually any question HR, people managers and executives need to ask about their workforce to improve diversity and inclusion, performance and productivity, employee retention and happiness, and to more effectively plan hiring and career progression, and manage people and teams.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 8,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

